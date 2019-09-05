Email
Thursday, September 5, 2019

Newly Announced: Master P, Anamanaguchi, Over the Rhine, Weird Paul and More

Over the Rhine will perform at the Sheldon on Saturday, December 14.
  • Over the Rhine will perform at the Sheldon on Saturday, December 14.
Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.

Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.

Anamanaguchi: Tue., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $23.50-$26.50. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

A Bastard Halloween: W/ Bastard Squad, Maximum Effort, Jay-Coast, The Power Company, The Curse, Sat., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.



Ben Lamar Gay: Sat., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $10-$20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Daybringer: W/ Alan Smithee, Path Of Might, Sat., Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $10. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

The Native Howl: Sun., Oct. 13, 7 p.m., $15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Nine's 65th Birthday Concert: W/ Marty Stewart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Sun., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., $65. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.

No Limit Reunion Tour: W/ Master P, Mystikal, Silkk the Shocker, Mia X, Fiend, Sat., Nov. 2, 7 p.m., $55-$128. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.

Over the Rhine: Sat., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.

Sharptooth: W/ Limbs, Wristmeetrazor, Dead Wolves, Thu., Nov. 21, 6:30 p.m., $12. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Synthfest IV: W/ Stacian, Kudzu, Voltage Control, Wolf the Musician, Trauma Harness, WXJL, Wax Fruit, Ethik’s Mind, JoAnn McNeil, Captured Planet, Sat., Oct. 12, 7 p.m., $15. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

Twiztid: W/ Kottonmouth Kings, Aaron Romero, Sat., Nov. 2, 6:30 p.m., $20-$45. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

Weird Paul Petroskey: Thu., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $10-$12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

