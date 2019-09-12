Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 12, 2019

Why Not Catch a Free Symphony Show in the Park Tonight, You Uncultured Swine?

Posted By on Thu, Sep 12, 2019 at 12:21 PM

click to enlarge Tonight's free concert will even end in fireworks. - VIA THE SLSO
  • VIA THE SLSO
  • Tonight's free concert will even end in fireworks.
High-minded sophisticates like those of us who work at the RFT know that, in order to differentiate ourselves from the uncivilized hordes, it is best to hit the town and catch a show by the St. Louis Symphony from time to time.

But classy and cultured though we may be, the number of dollars we're tasked with ponying up to enjoy the thrilling sounds of our city's world-class orchestra doesn't always jibe well with the dollar amounts in our bank accounts. This, in spite of the Big Print Journalism Money we're all pulling down.

Luckily, the SLSO hasn't forgotten about the poor plebeians amongst our city's populace, and since 1968 the symphony has performed a yearly free concert in Forest Park to keep us feeling bougie on a budget.



This year's free show happens tonight at Art Hill. It will be the first helmed by new music director Stéphane Denève, who has taken over following former director David Robertson's award-winning fourteen-year run. According to a press release, the night's program will include "classical favorites like 1812 Overture and Stars and Stripes Forever, film music from Star Wars and West Side Story, and pieces that feature the orchestra’s IN UNISON Chorus, Symphony Chorus, and Youth Orchestra."

The concert starts at 7 p.m. and is expected to run until 8:20 p.m., closing out with a fireworks show. Food and beverage trucks will be on hand as well, and will start serving patrons at 5 p.m.

Of course, if you're really feeling thrifty, you might consider packing up a cooler of food and drinks from home. If you're like us at RFT, you'll definitely want to bring a flask.

Hey, we said we were sophisticates. We didn't say we were sober ones. See ya in the park.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. The Whiskey Ring’s Monthly Western Wear Night Brings Cowpokes of All Stripes Read More

  2. Alexandra Sinclair Is Bringing the Piano Back to St. Louis’ Bar Scene Read More

  3. Newly Announced: Bob Dylan, Robert Earl Keen, Too Many Zooz, Stir and More Read More

  4. Newly Announced: Master P, Anamanaguchi, Over the Rhine, Weird Paul and More Read More

  5. The 3 Best Shows in St. Louis This Week: September 5 to 11 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation