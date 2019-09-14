Email
Print
Share

Saturday, September 14, 2019

Naturally, That Lil Wayne Hotel Incident in St. Louis Was Over Marijuana

Posted By on Sat, Sep 14, 2019 at 1:51 PM

Lil Wayne, noted marijuana enthusiast. - TODD OWYOUNG
  • TODD OWYOUNG
  • Lil Wayne, noted marijuana enthusiast.
The incident that resulted in Lil Wayne beating a hasty retreat from a St. Louis-area hotel and subsequently cancelling his scheduled performance at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre tonight started, characteristically, over weed.

According to the Clayton Police Department, staff at the Ritz-Carlton had received numerous complaints from guests about the smell of marijuana emanating from Lil Wayne's room. But rather than ask the rapper and his entourage to leave, a staffer simply called up to the room and asked that they open the balcony door to allow the smoke to dissipate.

Apparently, Wayne didn't much care for that request.



"At 9:53 a.m. our officers responded to the Ritz-Carlton. We received a call for a disturbance in the lobby involving threats being made," says Mark Smith, a spokesman for the Clayton PD. "When our first officers responded to the lobby, the first officers into the hotel, they saw a man behind the front desk staring down one of their clerks there at the hotel."

An officer asked the man to come back around to the guest side of the desk, Smith says. He complied, but meanwhile Lil Wayne and his people were raising a mighty racket in the lobby as well, arguing loudly with staff.

"He didn't appreciate the phone call, I gather, and he came down and started arguing with them," Smith says.

Smith says that police had very little interaction with Wayne or his entourage at the scene, aside from when they instructed the man to move from behind the counter. Contrary to Wayne's assertion that he'd been kicked out, Smith says the rapper and his people left voluntarily.

"Our officers were just there to keep the peace," Smith says. "The Ritz did not ask for charges to be filed."

We've reached out to a representative for Lil Wayne for their side of the story. We will update this post if we hear back.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Lil Wayne Gets Kicked Out of St. Louis Hotel, Cancels Tonight's Performance Read More

  2. The 3 Best Shows in St. Louis This Week: September 12 to 18 Read More

  3. Newly Announced: Bob Dylan, Robert Earl Keen, Too Many Zooz, Stir and More Read More

  4. Alexandra Sinclair Is Bringing the Piano Back to St. Louis’ Bar Scene Read More

  5. Why Not Catch a Free Symphony Show in the Park Tonight, You Uncultured Swine? Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation