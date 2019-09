Flyover Comedy Fest Brings Kyle Kinane, Sasheer Zamata, Jena Friedman and More in 2019

click to enlarge VIA FLYOVER COMEDY FESTIVAL

Flyover Comedy Festival, St. Louis' homegrown celebration of comedians both local and national, has consistently grown with each year that's passed since it first debuted in 2017 — and this year's fest continues that upward trajectory, bringing nearly 100 performers to 30 events in the Grove over the course of just three days.This year's fest will take place from November 7 to 9, with headliners Kyle Kinane, Joel Kim Booster, Sasheer Zamata, White Women improv, Jena Friedman and Kids These Days. Participating venues include the Improv Shop, the Ready Room, Handlebar and the Bootleg.Kinane has performed on pretty much every late-night show there is in addition to hosting "The Boogie Monster" podcast and regularly appearing on Doug Benson's podcasts "Doug Loves Movies" and "Getting Doug with High." He's also a Comedy Central regular who served as the voice of the station's on-air announcements for years in addition to making appearances onandBooster has performed onandin addition to filming aspecial in 2017. He's also appeared on Netflix's, Hulu'sand TBS'sZamata is best-known as a cast member onfrom 2014 to 2017, in addition to serving as a contributor on. She's performed onandand released a stand-up special calledin 2017.White Women is a troupe of black men based in LA that has performed across the United States, headlining festivals in Portland, Washington D.C., Austin and New York. Its members have individually written and performed for numerous television shows: The group comprises Ronnie Adrian (), Zeke Nicholson (), Ify Nwadiwe (), Lamar Woods (), Carl Tart () and Ishmel Sahid ().Friedman worked as a field producer forand as a writer formagazine named her specialone of the ten best comedy specials of 2016; she's since teamed up with Adult Swim for a series titledKids These Days is a sketch comedy group made up of several New York-based comedians who work atand more; the group has sold out every show it has performed in NYC and has also made appearances at numerous sketch and comedy festivals across the nation this year.In addition to that staggering array of headliners, the fest will see performances by Kenny DeForest, Ian Edwards, Holly Lynnea, Ian Aber, Aaron Brooks, Jenny Zigrino and Kenny Kinds, among many more.“We’re thrilled that we’ve been able to build on the success of the past two years to bring a lineup that is unlike anything we could have imagined,” Flyover Comedy Festival co-founder Kris Wernowsky says in a press release. “We’re equally thrilled to bring all of these amazing and talented people to showcase everything that St. Louis has to offer.”Tickets for Flyover Comedy Festival go on sale on Friday. Three-day all-access passes will go for $45, but for a brief time are marked down to just $30 for early birds.For more information, visit the fest's official website