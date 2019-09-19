Newly Announced: Elle Varner, Old 97’s, Raphael Saadiq, Blue October and More

click to enlarge ALBUM ART

Elle Varner will perform at the Ready Room on Saturday, October 26.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.Anthony Gomes: Fri., Nov. 22, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Case and Elle Varner: Sat., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $40-$65. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Dirty Heads: Mon., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $35-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Glass Mansions: W/ A Sunday Fire, Name It Now, Interpersonal, Redwood, Patrick Quinlan, Sat., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., $10. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.JingleFest 2019: W/ Jon Pardi, Russell Dickerson, Morgan Wallen, Blanco Brown, Sat., Dec. 7, 7 p.m., $49-$79. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.Lauren Daigle: W/ Johnnyswim, Fri., May 29, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$125. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.Lewberger: Thu., Dec. 19, 8 p.m., $25. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.The Marcus King Band: W/ Aaron Lee Tasjan, Sun., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $26-$31. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Mark Battles: Sun., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $15-$175. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.New Year’s Weekend Comedy Festival: W/ Mike Epps, Gary Owen, Mark Curry, Tommy Davidson, HaHa Davis, Sat., Dec. 28, 8 p.m., TBA. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.Old 97’s Holiday Hoopla: W/ Caseymagic, Rhett Miller, Sat., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $30-$35. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Raphael Saadiq: Wed., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $35-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Red, Rock & Blue Benefit Concert: W/ Blue October, Fri., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $32-$60. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.SoDown: W/ Trufeelz, Fri., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Yola: W/ Amythyst Kiah, Fri., Jan. 17, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Zeus Rebel Waters: W/ Roisee, Fri., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $10. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.