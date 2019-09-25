Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

The Firebird, Midtown Concert Staple For a Decade, Has (Temporarily) Closed

Posted By on Wed, Sep 25, 2019 at 3:22 PM

click to enlarge The Firebird, one of St. Louis' best concert venues, has closed its doors. - DANIEL HILL
  • DANIEL HILL
  • The Firebird, one of St. Louis' best concert venues, has closed its doors.

St. Louis concert venue the Firebird (2706 Olive Street, 314-535-0353), a midtown mainstay for show-goers for more than ten years, has closed its doors this week.

The venue's website, which as of Tuesday listed twenty upcoming events, now lists only one, which has been marked "postponed." The venue's Facebook page has been pulled offline as well.

But according to owner and general manager Jimmy Vavak, the closure is intended to hopefully only be temporary.



"We are currently reevaluating and restructuring the business to ideally come back stronger in the coming year," Vavak tells RFT.

Vavak further emphasizes that the shows that were on the venue's calendar are in good hands, and are being shuffled to other spaces in town during the Firebird's closure.

"There are, I believe, more great venues in this town than there have ever been," Vavak says. "A lot of people working really hard. All the shows are in good hands."

Vavak did not cite a specific reason for the closure, nor did he note a time frame for when the venue is expected to reopen.

The Firebird first opened its doors on February 5, 2009, with St. Louis mainstay Superfun Yeah Yeah Rocketship breaking the stage in. Prior to that it operated as the Bluebird for a year and seven months, before Vavak, Mike Cracchiolo and Tom Moslander began renting and operating the space under the "Firebird" name.

click to enlarge Black Lips, performing at the Firebird in 2014. - JON GITCHOFF
  • JON GITCHOFF
  • Black Lips, performing at the Firebird in 2014.
Over the years the club's ownership has shifted, even as it has played host to innumerable popular acts including Black Lips, Big Freedia, Kool Keith, the Raveonettes, Raekwon, the Sword, Har Mar Superstar, Melvins, Veruca Salt and thousands more.

Here's hoping that temporary closure doesn't last too long. Long live the Firebird!
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , ,

Slideshow Andrew W.K. at the Firebird
Andrew W.K. at the Firebird 40 slides
Andrew W.K. at the Firebird Andrew W.K. at the Firebird Andrew W.K. at the Firebird Andrew W.K. at the Firebird Andrew W.K. at the Firebird Andrew W.K. at the Firebird Andrew W.K. at the Firebird Andrew W.K. at the Firebird Andrew W.K. at the Firebird
Andrew W.K. at the Firebird
Click to View 40 slides
Slideshow Big Freedia Bounces the Firebird
Big Freedia Bounces the Firebird 27 slides
Big Freedia Bounces the Firebird Big Freedia Bounces the Firebird Big Freedia Bounces the Firebird Big Freedia Bounces the Firebird Big Freedia Bounces the Firebird Big Freedia Bounces the Firebird Big Freedia Bounces the Firebird Big Freedia Bounces the Firebird Big Freedia Bounces the Firebird
Big Freedia Bounces the Firebird
Click to View 27 slides
Slideshow Raekwon at the Firebird
Raekwon at the Firebird 24 slides
Raekwon at the Firebird Raekwon at the Firebird Raekwon at the Firebird Raekwon at the Firebird Raekwon at the Firebird Raekwon at the Firebird Raekwon at the Firebird Raekwon at the Firebird Raekwon at the Firebird
Raekwon at the Firebird
Click to View 24 slides
Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Michael McDonald and Brian Owens Team up to Benefit Ferguson Youth Read More

  2. St. Louis Rapper Najii Person Focuses on Love and Relationships with #@%! Is Forever EP Read More

  3. Flyover Comedy Fest Brings Kyle Kinane, Sasheer Zamata, Jena Friedman and More in 2019 Read More

  4. Newly Announced: Elle Varner, Old 97’s, Raphael Saadiq, Blue October and More Read More

  5. The 3 Best Shows in St. Louis This Week: September 19 to 25 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation