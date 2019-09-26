Newly Announced: Fitz and the Tantrums, Grace Potter, NF, Torche, Sloan and More

click to enlarge KEANS LLAMERA

Torche will perform at Off Broadway on Tuesday, November 12.

93.7 Santa Jam: W/ Trea Landon, Abby Anderson, Jon Langston, Tenille Townes, Jordan Davis, Chris Janson, Fri., Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m., $6.37-$40.70. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.The Allman Betts Band: W/ Jeremiah Johnson, Tungsten Groove, Thu., Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m., food donation. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.American Authors: W/ Magic Giant, Public, Sat., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $25-$28. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Arianna String Quartet: Fri., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $29. Blanche M Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 University Dr at Natural Bridge Road, Normandy, 314-516-4949.Asian Doll: W/ Stevie B, $toney, Sat., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $25. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050."Born in the USA" 35th Anniversary Tribute: Wed., Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Chadwick Stokes and The Pintos: W/ Mihali, Sat., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $26-$30. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Dermot Kennedy: Mon., March 16, 8 p.m., $32. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Fitz and The Tantrums: W/ Twin XL, Tue., March 3, 8 p.m., $32.50-$37.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Foxing: W/ Tonina, Jr Clooney, Sat., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $18-$20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Grace Potter: Thu., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $33.50-$53.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Kenny Chesney: W/ Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, Michael Franti, Spearhead, Sat., June 13, 6 p.m., TBA. Busch Stadium, 700 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-345-9600.Joel Kim Booster: Fri., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $25. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Kyle Kinane: Sat., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $25. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Matisyahu: Fri., Dec. 13, 8 p.m., $31-$36. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Merkules: Sun., Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m., $20. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.NF: Sat., April 11, 8 p.m., $32.50-$49.50. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.Queensrÿche: W/ Eve to Adam, Sun., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $35-$37.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Rodrigo y Gabriela: Tue., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $42.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Sloan: Fri., Nov. 22, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Torche: W/ Eye Flys, Tue., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $16-$18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.