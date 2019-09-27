Stop What You're Doing and Listen to Fister's Brutal New Album of Metal Covers

-
COREY WOODRUFF
Fister is, without a doubt, one of St. Louis' heaviest bands, and its new album pays tribute to the artists that inspired it.
Fister, one of the most punishingly brutal bands to come out of St. Louis' metal scene in this or indeed any decade, is celebrating ten years as a band with the release of an eight-song album of heavy metal covers, including classic tracks by the likes of Slayer, Metallica, Darkthrone and Danzig.
Now available to stream on Bandcamp
, Decade of Depression
, which borrows its name from Slayer's 1991 Decade of Aggression
live album, is Fister's way of celebrating its birthday while simultaneously paying homage to the bands that inspired the doom metal trio.
Metallica's "For Whom the Bell Tolls" and Slayer's "Mandatory Suicide" each hit like a dump truck full of anvils, slowed to a degree and down-tuned to fit Fister's crushingly heavy style. CHRCH vocalist Eva Rose contributes vocals to a cover of Danzig's "How the Gods Kill," highlighting the eerie beauty of the song's early passages before the song explodes like a dying star at about the 4:15 mark.
Fister had already been planning on a new record to celebrate a decade in the doom business, but it was Rose who served as the catalyst for the covers album, according to Fister vocalist Kenny Snarzyk. Fister and CHRCH were on tour together on the west coast when Fister started playing around with the intro to "How the Gods Kill," and Rose told the band that she'd love to sing on the track if the band ever decided to cover it.
“We immediately decided that we needed to do that," Snarzyk tells Kerrang!
, "and it pretty much sealed the deal on this becoming a cover record.”
Additional songs on the album include covers of Hellhammer, Pungent Stench and even a track by Italian composer Fabio Frizzi, best known for his work scoring films. The album closes out with a re-record of Fister's "The Failure," which never saw a proper physical release.
That oversight has been rectified handily, and vinyl copies of Decade of Depression are available now through France's Listenable Records. You can pick those up here
, or you can nab one at the official release show at the Atomic Cowboy Pavilion on November 1
. Either way, punish your insolent eardrums while you wait for your physical copy via the embed below.
