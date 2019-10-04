Taylor Swift Dances to Classic Nelly Song, Embarrasses All of St. Louis

On the show, Fallon and Swift played a game in which The Roots played the beginnings of popular songs (building on the tune one instrument at a time) and the first to guess won the round.
Starting at about 1:58, Taylor Swift quickly and correctly guesses that the band is playing Nelly's "Hot in Herre." And even though she does pronounce it "here" instead of the St. Louis derrrty "herre," she's so excited about it that you almost forgive her terrible costume trunk blazer when she exclaims, "This is my favorite song!"
But that good feeling toward Swift quickly evaporates seconds later when she does a little shimmy that is somehow more embarrassing than when that entire bucket of blood dumped down on Carrie.
Then it all gets even worse. Taylor Swift is an outstanding songwriter and a solid entertainer, but she cannot act for shit. During the last round she pretends not to recognize her own song as played by The Roots and does a very unconvincing job of it.
Ugh. How do people watch this show? It's one cringe after the next. We're off to cleanse our paletes with some Red Hot Riplets, check out the clip below.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.