Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 4, 2019

Taylor Swift Dances to Classic Nelly Song, Embarrasses All of St. Louis

Posted By on Fri, Oct 4, 2019 at 12:07 PM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA YOUTUBE

Taylor Swift turned up on Jimmy Fallon last night so you know the whole appearance was basically just a competition to see which one of them could make audiences hang their heads in shame first.

Fallon usually gets the blue ribbon but this time it was Taylor Swift who didn't even know she should hide under her blankets and never leave her house again.

On the show, Fallon and Swift played a game in which The Roots played the beginnings of popular songs (building on the tune one instrument at a time) and the first to guess won the round.



Starting at about 1:58, Taylor Swift quickly and correctly guesses that the band is playing Nelly's "Hot in Herre." And even though she does pronounce it "here" instead of the St. Louis derrrty "herre," she's so excited about it that you almost forgive her terrible costume trunk blazer when she exclaims, "This is my favorite song!"

But that good feeling toward Swift quickly evaporates seconds later when she does a little shimmy that is somehow more embarrassing than when that entire bucket of blood dumped down on Carrie.

Then it all gets even worse. Taylor Swift is an outstanding songwriter and a solid entertainer, but she cannot act for shit. During the last round she pretends not to recognize her own song as played by The Roots and does a very unconvincing job of it.

Ugh. How do people watch this show? It's one cringe after the next. We're off to cleanse our paletes with some Red Hot Riplets, check out the clip below.


Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. KDHX Abruptly Cancels Public 'Listen' Forums Amid Internal Strife Read More

  2. St. Louis Duo Created Afrosexology Because Someone Needed To Read More

  3. The Firebird, Midtown Concert Staple For a Decade, Has (Temporarily) Closed Read More

  4. Newly Announced: Fitz and the Tantrums, Grace Potter, NF, Torche, Sloan and More Read More

  5. St. Louis Rapper Najii Person Focuses on Love and Relationships with #@%! Is Forever EP Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation