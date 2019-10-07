Indie Rock Goddess Liz Phair Is Headed to the St. Louis County Library

click to enlarge
As a singer, songwriter and the woman responsible for the soundtrack of every heartbreak you had in the '90s, Liz Phair holds a special place in Gen X and elder Millennial hearts. Phair is regarded as an indie rock goddess, a truth-teller, a cool-yet-serious older sister-type and the voice that dared to spill female secrets.
Now Phair is back in the spotlight, but for a different reason entirely. Famous for records like Exile in Guyville
and Whip-Smart
, Phair has a new release out this week, but this time it’s a book.
She was never known for her singing ability. Or her guitar playing. Or her live performances. That’s not why fans loved her. But what Phair can do better than anything is tell a story, which is why her new memoir, Horror Stories: A Memoir
, is a must-read.
The book is a collection of essays about her life, her regrets and her hopes. Horror Stories: A Memoir
is a glimpse into the somewhat private history of the Chicago icon as she navigated personal and professional highs and lows including failed relationships, motherhood, an unlikely music career and awkward transitions into new chapters of her life.
Liz Phair has had a big, full life, and she’s finally ready to tell you all about it. You can catch her at the St. Louis County Library Headquarter’s main reading room (1640 S. Lindbergh Boulevard, 314-994-3300)
this Wednesday, October 9 at 8 p.m.
Phair will be debuting Horror Stories: A Memoir
for a St. Louis audience. Fans have two choices of ticket options: Admission for one plus the book for $30 or admission for two plus the book for only $35.
The event information notes that, “All books will be pre-signed. A meet-and-greet/photo opportunity will follow the presentation.” #LizPhairSelfie? The 15-year-old version of you would've died
.
For more information, visit the event page at BrownPaperTickets.com
.
click to enlarge
