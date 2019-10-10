Newly Announced: Billie Eilish, Alarm Will Sound, Nikki Glaser, Wax and More

CARL SOCOLOW

Alarm Will Sound will perform at the 560 Music Center on Saturday, November 9.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.The 75s Reunion Show: W/ Bruiser Queen, the Jag-Wires, Sat., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $10. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Alarm Will Sound: Sat., Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m., TBA. The 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Ave., University City, 314-421-3600.Anamanaguchi: Tue., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $23.50. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Billie Eilish: Sat., March 28, 7 p.m., $39.50-$129.50. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.BJ the Chicago Kid: Fri., Nov. 22, 8 p.m., $35-$45. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Brute Force EP Release and Video Shoot: W/ Prevention, Chalked Up, Soul Craft, Fri., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., free. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Chadwick Stokes and The Pintos: W/ Mihali, Sat., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $26-$30. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Chris Knight: Fri., Dec. 13, 8 p.m., $25-$35. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Cliterally Speaking: The Podcast: Fri., Oct. 25, 7 p.m., $20. The Monocle, 4510 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-932-7003.Dancing With the Stars: Fri., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $36.50-$76.50. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.G. Love and Special Sauce: W/ Shamarr Allen, Sun., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $29.50-$30. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Gary Gulman: Fri., Jan. 24, 8 p.m., $30-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Jirard The Completionist: Thu., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $24.28-$81.66. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Murder By Death: Wed., Feb. 5, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Nikki Glaser: Sat., Feb. 22, 7 p.m., $35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Oak Ridge Boys Down Home Christmas: Sun., Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m., $29.50. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.The Sadies: Wed., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Thank You Scientist: W/ Bent Knee, Tea Club, Thu., Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m., $20. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Theo Katzman: W/ Rett Madison, Wed., March 4, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Trigger Hippy: Thu., Dec. 19, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Wage War: Wed., Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m., $18.50. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Wax: W/ UBI, Lance Skiiiwalker, Wed., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.