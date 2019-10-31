Newly Announced: Smino, Riff Raff, the Get Up Kids, We Banjo 3 and More

click to enlarge THEO WELLING

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.The Adicts: Sat., Feb. 1, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Annual Turkey Toss: W/ Bassamp & Dano, the Keymasters, the Savage Kind, Powerline Sneakers, the Bitter Ends, Wed., Nov. 27, 8 p.m., $7. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Bleed the Sky: W/ Skinlab, Arise in Chaos, Murder Machine, Tue., Feb. 4, 6:30 p.m., $18. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Buildings: W/ Voidgazer, the Conformists, Blastar, Sat., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $10. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Die Antwoord: Mon., May 4, 8 p.m., $49.50-$52.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Funky Butt Holiday Warmup: Thu., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $15. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.The Get Up Kids: W/ Hembree, SONTALK, Tue., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $22-$27. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Kleon the Comedian: Sun., Dec. 15, 7 p.m., $22.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Louis Tomlinson: Tue., July 7, 8 p.m., $45.75-$65.75. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Oak, Steel & Lightning Album Release Party: W/ Julian Davis, Thu., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $15. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.Otherworld/Galaxy/Club Fetish 26th-ish Reunion Party: Tue., Nov. 26, 7 p.m., $10. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Riff Raff: Tue., Dec. 17, 8 p.m., $20-$50. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Scrantonicity: Thu., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $15-$30. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Smino: Sun., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $25-$27.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Subtronics: Thu., Jan. 30, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.We Banjo 3: Sat., March 21, 8 p.m., $25-$28. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Young Dolph & Key Glock: Fri., March 13, 7 p.m., $35-$150. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.