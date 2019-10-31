The 3 Best Shows in St. Louis This Week: October 31 to November 6

click to enlarge VIA MATADOR RECORDS

Lucy Dacus will perform at Delmar Hall on Monday, November 4.

Just in time for Halloween, Young Thug swings through town this week, giving new meaning to the term “slime season.” The milquetoast wasteland that is St. Charles is just about as unlikely a place as imaginable to play host to the dress-wearing rap eccentric, and if the location isn’t surreal enough, Thugger’s Family Arena appearance on the spookiest of holidays is sure to put things over the top. The Atlanta rapper’s ascent to the upper echelons of the hip-hop world has continued unabated this year with the August release of the J. Cole-produced, Young Thug’s first project to debut at the top of the Billboard 200. For an artist as prolific as Young Thug, it may seem confusing that he refers toas his “debut” studio album — a lengthy string of mixtapes and more informal projects might beg to differ — but in the case of Young Thug, it’d be more confusing if he wasn’t trying to confuse us. Make sense? No? Good.Thugger will be joined on this outing by fellow rappers Machine Gun Kelly, Killy and Strick.Robert Earl Keen Jr. didn’t invent the Texas singer-songwriter style, and he can lay no claim to baseball-cap country (Willie probably rocked one before him), but don’t tell his legions of post-collegiate fans who view him as the patron saint of Lone Star singalongs and gringo honeymoons. At his best, Keen can still run circles around the movement that swept him to prominence in the ’80s. He’s a savvy band leader, a deceptively complex storyteller, and he can rock and twang harder than you’d expect, whether dabbling in bluegrass or blues. Over the years, he’s lost none of the charm and recklessness of his youth, and he can still drive home a road-weathered anthem in a way that transcends outlaw parable cliches. With Keen, the road still goes on forever, and the party is wherever he cranks up his crack band.Son of guitarist Jody Payne and legendary ’70s country singer Sammi Smith, Waylon Payne opens both nights at Off Broadway. He’s a serious talent; don’t miss him.There’s a restless, selfless spirit to the work that Lucy Dacus has released over the past year. Her trio with Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers, the cheekily named boygenius, put out a well-received EP last year and thrilled audiences by partnering three songwriters with different aesthetics but a supportive spirit. Dacus has also spent 2019 releasing standalone singles to coincide with various holidays — “My Mother & I” for Mother’s Day, a haunted cover of “In the Air Tonight” for Halloween. As enlightening as those releases are, they feel slightly diversionary compared to the power of her 2018 sophomore release, which paired her often confessional lyrics with a force-of-nature voice. If you’re not wrecked by the cathartic closing of “Night Shift,” you may want to check your pulse or kick start your heart.Dacus will be joined by singer-songwriter Liza Anne and Austin-based quintet Sun June.