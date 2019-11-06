Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Kranzberg Arts Foundation to Take Over First Floor of KDHX

Posted By on Wed, Nov 6, 2019 at 3:00 PM

click to enlarge The first floor of KDHX's building will soon be folded into the Kranzberg empire. - DANIEL HILL
  • DANIEL HILL
  • The first floor of KDHX's building will soon be folded into the Kranzberg empire.
The Kranzberg Arts Foundation will take control of the first floor of the building that houses KDHX, a spokesperson for the Kranzbergs has confirmed to RFT.

The space, which currently houses a bar/cafe and small venue space called the Stage, both operated by KDHX, will be used for a purpose that is so far unannounced.

"KAF has entered a long-term market rate lease of the first floor that will be used for a specific intended purpose that will be announced at a later date," a spokesperson for the Kranzberg Arts Foundation tells RFT in an email.



The cafe and venue space was initially conceived as a money-making endeavor for the station, which was gifted the building in which it now resides in 2013. Though the building itself was free, the cost of the move and renovations came out to just shy of $5 million, with only half of that money raised before the station took the leap.

Since then the bar and cafe space has taken on a few forms, including as the Squatter's Cafe, which was operated by Bulrush chef Rob Connoley from November 2017 to October 2018.

The venue, meanwhile, has consistently been operated by KDHX, with regular shows by artists of both the national and local variety.

The cafe and venue were touched on by some former employees in RFT's July cover story detailing allegations of mismanagement and racial insensitivity on the part of KDHX's leadership, with one former employee claiming that the cafe was not only not generating money, but was actually hemorrhaging it. KDHX's leadership denies all of those claims.

We've reached out to KDHX for comment. We will update this post if we hear back.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Native Mark Deutsch Returns to Town With His Homemade 39-String Bass Read More

  2. Fire Dog’s Latest Album Continues the Band’s Kid-Friendly Direction Read More

  3. The 3 Best Shows in St. Louis This Week: October 31 to November 6 Read More

  4. Experimental Rock Quintet Thames Comes Into its Own With New Album Spotlight Read More

  5. Newly Announced: Smino, Riff Raff, the Get Up Kids, We Banjo 3 and More Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation