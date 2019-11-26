Canadian Psych-Rock Band Black Mountain to Perform at Duck Room Tonight

click to enlarge VIA 7S MANAGEMENT

Black Mountain will perform at the Duck Room on Tuesday night.

Black Mountain

8 p.m. Tuesday, November 26. Blueberry Hill, 6504 Delmar Boulevard. $20. 314-727-4444.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Black Mountain’s evolution has followed a nearly straight line through the timeline of noisy and outre rock & roll; its self-titled debut plumbed scuzzy proto-stoner grooves and later albums moved closer to prog and metal with hard-chugging riffs and eerie Mellotron swells. On its latest,, Black Mountain has moved into the ’80s with glossy synths and a little bit of’s creeping paranoia framing band leader Stephen McBean’s hazy, potent visions. The album’s name references neither the Kiss album nor fellow Canadian Dan Bejar’s long-running project, but rather the 1985 Dodge vehicle. Listening in 2019, one can imagine some of these sounds blasting from a Destroyer’s tape deck.Avant-folk guitarist and singer Ryley Walker bubbled up toward the mainstream with last year’s song-by-song cover of Dave Matthews Band’s shelved, but this year’s instrumental recording with drummer Charles Rumback,, is a better picture of his talents. He opens the show with a solo set.