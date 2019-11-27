Newly Announced: Drive-By Truckers, Juliana Hatfield, Radkey, Paul Oakenfold and More

click to enlarge VIA HIGH ROAD TOURING

Drive-By Truckers will perform at the Pageant on Friday, April 24.

Amethyst EP Release: W/ Friends In Secret, QStreet, Postal Modern, Relynness, Fri., Jan. 3, 7 p.m., $5-$8. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Buttercup Album Release Party: W/ The R6 Implant, Blight Future, Superfun Yeah Yeah Rocketship, Sat., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $7. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Clark Beckham: Wed., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $15-$50. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Dirty Honey: W/ the Amazons, Fri., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $17-$19. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Drive-By Truckers: Fri., April 24, 8 p.m., $27.50-$32.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.El Monstero: Mon., Dec. 23, 8 p.m., $30-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Iration: W/ Iya Terra, Ballyhoo!, The Ries Brothers, Sat., Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m., $25-$49.50. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Juliana Hatfield: Fri., Feb. 7, 8 p.m., $25-$28. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Kristen Goodman Live Album Recording Concert: W/ Sweet & Low, Celia's Yuletide Express, Sun., Dec. 1, 4 p.m., $11-$77. SK8 Liborious, 18th and Hogan, St. Louis.Lund: W/ Guccihighwaters, Sat., Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m., $18. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Magic City Hippies: W/ Tim Atlas, Tue., Jan. 28, 8:30 p.m., $17.50-$20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Mattiel: Wed., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $13-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Mike Zito and Friends: A Tribute to Chuck Berry: W/ Mike Zito and his Big Blues Band, Walter Trout, Robben Ford, Eric Gales, Joanna Connor, Charlie Berry III, Sat., Feb. 8, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Nada Surf: Tue., June 2, 8 p.m., $20-$22. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Neighbor Lady: Thu., Jan. 16, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Paul Oakenfold: Sat., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $15. Ameristar Casino, 1 Ameristar Blvd., St. Charles, 636-949-7777.Radkey: Sat., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $10. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Sloan: Sat., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Stu Allen & Mars Hotel: W/ Dino English, Brad Sarno, the Matching Shoe, Thu., Dec. 26, 8 p.m., $17-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.The Way Down Wanderers: Sat., Jan. 11, 8 p.m., $12. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.We Were Promised Jetpacks: Thu., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $16-$18. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Xscap3: W/ Tamar Braxton, Carl Thomas, Avant, Sun., Jan. 19, 7 p.m., $50-$100. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.Yacht: Tue., Jan. 21, 8 p.m., $13. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.