Newly Announced: Shakey Graves, Bobby Bare Jr., Torres, Mobile Deathcamp and More

VIA BIG HASSLE PUBLICITY

Shakey Graves will hold a three-night stand at Off Broadway on February 11, 12 and 13.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.The Blue Stones: W/ JJ Wilde, Sat., Feb. 8, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Blunts & Blondes: W/ SubDocta, Bawldy, Thu., March 5, 8 p.m., free. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Bobby Bare Jr.: Thu., Jan. 23, 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Brent Cobb: Sun., March 15, 8 p.m., $20-$35. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Christian French: Thu., March 12, 8 p.m., $15-$45. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Criminal Podcast: Live Show: Tue., April 28, 8 p.m., $30-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Daniel Donato: Sat., March 28, 8 p.m., $10-$12. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Dead Horses: Sat., March 7, 8 p.m., $12. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Fit For A King: W/ Chelsea Grin, Crystal Lake, Alpha Wolf, Tue., March 10, 7 p.m., $22. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Fruition: Fri., March 13, 8 p.m., $15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Harry Nilsson's "The Point" Live: Sat., Feb. 8, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Harry Nilsson's "The Point" Live Kid's Matinee: Sat., Feb. 8, 1 p.m., $5-$10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Hembree: Fri., March 6, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Jack Grelle Album Release Show: Fri., March 20, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Kevin Griffin: Sat., March 7, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Little Cowboy EP Release Show: W/ Choir Vandals, Starwolf, Fri., Jan. 3, 8 p.m., $7. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Mobile Deathcamp: Tue., Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m., $10. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Moonshine Bandits: Sat., March 21, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Nascar Aloe: Thu., Feb. 6, 8 p.m., $17. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Paul Cauthen: W/ the Kernal, Fri., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Ray Wylie Hubbard: Thu., May 21, 8 p.m., $20-$35. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Read Southall Band: Thu., June 18, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Shakey Graves: Tue., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $30. [edit secondary] Wed., Feb. 12, 8 p.m., $30. [edit secondary] Thu., Feb. 13, 8 p.m., $30. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.The Steel Woods: Thu., April 2, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Straight Up With Stassi Live: W/ Beau Clark, Taylor Strecker, Thu., May 7, 8 p.m., $50-$60. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Torres: Thu., April 30, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Winter Formal: W/ Cara Louise, John Henry, Hazard to Ya Booty, DJ Matty Coonfield, Sat., Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.