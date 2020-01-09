Newly Announced: Lady Antebellum, The Floozies, Poguerty, Taurus Riley and More

click to enlarge VIA THE GREEN ROOM PR

Lady Antebellum will perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday, August 15,

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.10th Annual Shimmy Showdown: Fri., Jan. 17, 9 p.m., $20-$30. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Another Lost Year: W/ Cold Kingdom, Arise in Chaos, Inner Outlines, Shallowstate, Sun., Feb. 23, 5:30 p.m., $15. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin: Fri., Feb. 28, 8 p.m., $25-$40. [edit secondary] Sat., Feb. 29, 8 p.m., $25-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Clint Lowery: Thu., Feb. 13, 8 p.m., $25. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Cody Canada & The Departed: Fri., Feb. 21, 8 p.m., $16. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Falling In Reverse: W/ Escape The Fate, The Word Alive, Sun., Feb. 23, 7 p.m., $27.75-$30.25. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Floozies: W/ Sunsquabi, Late Night Radio, Fri., March 6, 8 p.m., $20-$25. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Fubar Farewell Show: W/ Fister, Ultraman, Slow Damage, the Disappeared, Sat., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $8. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Funky Butt Brass Band CD Release: W/ River Kittens, Sun., Jan. 26, 3 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Jackson Stokes CD Release Party: W/ Sebastian Lane, Tonina, Fri., Jan. 24, 8 p.m., $10-$12. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Jeremiah Johnson CD Release Party: Sat., March 7, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Justin Bieber: Mon., July 13, 6 p.m., TBA. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.Kidz Bop: Fri., Aug. 21, 7 p.m., $22-$72. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Lady Antebellum: Sat., Aug. 15, 6 p.m., TBA. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.Last Podcast On The Left: Sun., April 19, 8 p.m., $35-$150. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Liquid Stranger: W/ Dirt Monkey, Hydraulix, INZO, Fri., March 27, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Patrick Sweany: W/ Dirty Streets, Fri., March 6, 8 p.m., $13-$15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Phangs: Fri., April 3, 8 p.m., $12-$14. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Poguerty: Sat., March 14, 8 p.m., $35. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.The Queers: W/ Handguns, Thu., March 19, 6:30 p.m., $15-$17. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Release the Hounds 2 : A Benefit for the Stray Rescue of St. Louis: W/ the Fuck Off and Dies as ME FIRST AND THE GIMME GIMMES, DayBringer as PINK FLOYD, Voidgazer as HIGH ON FIRE, My Boy Ox as MINOR THREAT, Excites as BOREDOMS, Fri., Feb. 21, 8 p.m., $10. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.The Stadium Tour: W/ Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Thu., June 25, 6 p.m., $49.50-$750. Busch Stadium, 700 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-345-9600.Taurus Riley: Thu., Feb. 20, 9 p.m., $28. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.The Throwback Party: Fri., Feb. 28, 8 p.m., $7-$101. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Thunderhead: The Rush Experience: Sat., March 21, 8 p.m., $20-$25. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.TobyMac: W/ Tauren Wells, Jordan Feliz, We Are Messengers, Ryan Stevenson, Aaron Cole, Cochren & Co., Sat., March 14, 7 p.m., $28-$78. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.The Tungsten Groove: Fri., Jan. 31, 8 p.m., $10-$12. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Varials: Wed., March 25, 7 p.m., $16. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.