Pearl Jam Is Playing St. Louis in April, Tickets on Sale Next Week

Big news, St. Louis rock fans. Pearl Jam is headed to town.
On April 4, the acclaimed band will play the Enterprise Center. Live Nation has just announced the show this afternoon. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m.
Ticketmaster is also offering pre-sale tickets for people registered with the company's Verified Fan
option. The presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on January 23.
Long-time fans of the band might be surprised that Pearl Jam seems to be so entwined with Ticketmaster after publicly battling the ticketing giant decades ago. It seems the band has made peace with doing business with Ticketmaster now, and it's being done with special terms attached.
For example, the Ticketmaster sales page
for the tour notes this: "Pearl Jam has asked Ticketmaster to ensure their fans have access to tickets at face value. To achieve this, Pearl Jam has directed that tickets be non-transferable."
Identification will be checked against purchasing information, so that means that on the night of the show, you need to enter the venue with the person who bought the tickets. This is all done to prevent scalping, of course, and to make sure that all true fans have access to the show at face value.
And the band appears to have negotiated a little charitable bonus as well. The Ticketmaster website notes
: "$5.00 from each ticket will be donated to Pearl Jam's Vitalogy Foundation, a United States based public charity under IRC Section 501(c)(3) that has donated over $27M in the areas of community health, the environment, arts & education and social change. If you are interested in seeing all of the incredible things Vitalogy has accomplished through the years, please visit https://pearljam.com/acts/vitalogy
."
Pretty cool. For more information about the show and sales info, visit Ticketmaster
.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.