Newly Announced: Rod Stewart, O.A.R., Guster, Sheer Mag, Young M.A. and More

Sheer Mag will perform at Off Broadway on Wednesday, May 6.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.24-7 Spyz: Fri., May 1, 7 p.m., $18. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Anderson East & Foy Vance: Wed., March 4, 8 p.m., $27-$45. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Bear Hands: W/ Itontom, Fri., March 13, 8 p.m., $18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Between the Buried and Me: Sun., May 17, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears: Fri., March 20, 8 p.m., $17-$20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Blitzkid: Wed., May 6, 8 p.m., TBA. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Bombay Bicycle Club: W/ Sports Team, Wed., April 22, 8 p.m., $35-$37.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Brandy Clark: Sat., March 28, 8 p.m., $28.75. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Brooks and Dunn: Fri., May 15, 7 p.m., TBA. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.The Charlie Daniels Band: W/ the Marshall Tucker Band, Sat., Sept. 19, 7 p.m., $43-$88. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.Combichrist: W/ King 810, A Killer's Confession, Heartsick, Wed., April 22, 5:30 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy: Mon., March 30, 8 p.m., $40-$45. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Disco Biscuits: Wed., April 8, 8 p.m., $35-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Eden: W/ Keshi, Rence, Wed., April 29, 8 p.m., $27-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Einav Yarden: Wed., May 6, 8 p.m., $25. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Foreigner: W/ Kansas, Europe, Sun., July 26, 7 p.m., $25-$350. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.Guster: Wed., March 11, 8 p.m., $31-$51. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Haken: Wed., March 18, 8 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Halsey: W/ Blackbear, PVRIS, Sat., July 25, 7 p.m., TBA. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.Hollyn: Fri., Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Larry Greene: W/ Ricky Royal, Libbie Higgins, Charlie Winfrey, Nick Nichols, Fri., Feb. 21, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Sun Theatre, 3625 Grandel Square, St. Louis.Legends of Hip-Hop: W/ Juvenile, Mystikal, Scarface, 8Ball & MJG, Bun B, DJ Quik, Fri., April 17, 8 p.m., $54-$130. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.Mak Grgić: Mon., Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m., $38. [edit secondary] Tue., Jan. 21, 7:30 p.m., $38. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.The Maness Brothers Album Release: Fri., May 1, 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.MarleyFest 13: Fri., Feb. 7, 9 p.m., $20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Mo Lowda & The Humble: W/ Desert Noises, Mon., April 20, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.O.A.R.: Fri., Jan. 24, 3:30 p.m., free. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.Off With Their Heads: W/ Slingshot Dakota, Fri., April 3, 7 p.m., $16. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Pearl Jam: Sat., April 4, 7 p.m., $106. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.Rascal Flatts: Thu., July 23, 7 p.m., TBA. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.Red Flag Grand Opening: W/ Hell Night, Ashes & Iron, Bastard, End World, Sat., Feb. 29, 7 p.m., $10. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Rod Stewart: W/ Cheap Trick, Wed., Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$500. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.Seckond Chaynce: Sat., March 7, 7 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Sheer Mag: W/ Young Guv, Wed., May 6, 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.The Brook & The Bluff: Thu., March 26, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Yo Gotti: W/ Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz, Lil Durk, Sat., Feb. 22, 7 p.m., $59-$175. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.Young M.A: Thu., April 16, 8 p.m., $25-$99. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.