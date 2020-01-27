Haters Gonna Hate But Green Day’s St. Louis NHL Performance Was Rad

click to enlarge JAIME LEES

This was awesome.

click to enlarge JAIME LEES

Party people.

click to enlarge JAIME LEES

Mr. Código Tequila in the flesh.

click to enlarge JAIME LEES

The Boulevard of Broken Dreams after the crowd cleared out.

Bet our unicorn would dominate the Mascot Game 🦄😈 #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/93lpiuFjOD — Green Day (@GreenDay) January 26, 2020

Anyone know why we’re trending? We’ve been busy having a blast w the @NHL in St. Louis all night. — Green Day (@GreenDay) January 26, 2020

Fuckin cool fuckin night in St. Fuckin Louis!!

“Green Day didn't get the NHL's 'don't swear on live TV' memo” https://t.co/GavGdRG1Lk — Tre Cool (@trecool) January 26, 2020

Green Day with the family friendly intermission performance on national television pic.twitter.com/XMbIjISpTt — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) January 26, 2020

NHL: *Books Green Day for All-Star Game*



NHL when Billie Joe starts swearing at the All-Star Game: pic.twitter.com/5pMIvaCgLY — Logan Mullen (@ByLoganMullen) January 26, 2020

NHL: we told you not to curse!! WHY would you do that in front of children???



Green Day: pic.twitter.com/HlycjnNCLT — kari (@karionwaywrdson) January 26, 2020

Green Day securing the bag and then hoodwinking the NHL is now my favorite storyline of the season — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 26, 2020

Imagine being the nerd at NHL for thinking Green Day won’t say FUCK on live tv. pic.twitter.com/y86z7L8ZSu — Dave Weasel (@DaveWeasel) January 26, 2020

So I see now that, clearly Green Day only meant for the “outside concert “ as a promo thing. However by St. Louis and the NHL it was advertised as a free concert to get a shit ton of people to come. Still shitty and I wish Green Day would apologize for the miscommunication — Ashley🤎 (@ashleyh994) January 26, 2020

nhl player: makes racist, homophobic, sexist remark



the nhl: *silent*

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

green day: *swears during performance*



the nhl: THIS IS COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE AND WILL NOT BE TOLERATED WE HAVE STANDARDS HERE — noelani 🪐 (@mtlfifteen) January 26, 2020

I think St. Louis was just punk’d by @GreenDay . Brutal 👎 — Scott Clemenson (@ScottClemenson) January 26, 2020

I came to st louis today to see the free green day concert. I waited for 3+ hours for them to come out and only play 3 songs. the crowd sucked and even booed them as they were playing. y'all pay for what you get, it's a free fuckin concert what do you expect???? a full show??? — kaitlyn (was twaffordable) (@calypsokaitlyn) January 26, 2020

@GreenDay y’all announcing a st. louis hella mega date to make up for tonight??? — adrianna (@obviouslyadri) January 26, 2020

14th and Market St in St Louis just become the Boulevard of Broken Dreams and I am an American Idot for going.@GreenDay #disappointedgreendayfan — Valerie Hublall (@vhublall) January 26, 2020

Perhaps you should have billed the Green Day outdoor concert as “Green Day will come over and play a couple of songs“ and not as a concert. Lots of people got there early, paid for the parking, it’s January in St. Louis yada yada @StLouisBlues @NHL — Danielle (@Dog_flower1) January 26, 2020

amazing? this is the entire concert caught on camera not to mention i stood in the cold for 3 hours and they were 30 mins late this was pathetic st. louis proving itself to be shit yet again — teq (@TeqnoFN) January 26, 2020

Hey @GreenDay this is from all of St.Louis 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼 — Monica Friedman❤️ (@Monica_Friedman) January 26, 2020

I feel like the only way @GreenDay could make up for that performance is actually put St. Louis on their tour. — Hannah (@HannuhhMaix) January 26, 2020

