Haters Gonna Hate But Green Day’s St. Louis NHL Performance Was Rad

Bet our unicorn would dominate the Mascot Game 🦄😈 #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/93lpiuFjOD— Green Day (@GreenDay) January 26, 2020
Anyone know why we’re trending? We’ve been busy having a blast w the @NHL in St. Louis all night.— Green Day (@GreenDay) January 26, 2020
Fuckin cool fuckin night in St. Fuckin Louis!!— Tre Cool (@trecool) January 26, 2020
“Green Day didn't get the NHL's 'don't swear on live TV' memo” https://t.co/GavGdRG1Lk
January 26, 2020
Green Day with the family friendly intermission performance on national television pic.twitter.com/XMbIjISpTt— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) January 26, 2020
NHL: *Books Green Day for All-Star Game*— Logan Mullen (@ByLoganMullen) January 26, 2020
NHL when Billie Joe starts swearing at the All-Star Game: pic.twitter.com/5pMIvaCgLY
NHL: we told you not to curse!! WHY would you do that in front of children???— kari (@karionwaywrdson) January 26, 2020
Green Day: pic.twitter.com/HlycjnNCLT
Green Day securing the bag and then hoodwinking the NHL is now my favorite storyline of the season— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 26, 2020
Imagine being the nerd at NHL for thinking Green Day won’t say FUCK on live tv. pic.twitter.com/y86z7L8ZSu— Dave Weasel (@DaveWeasel) January 26, 2020
So I see now that, clearly Green Day only meant for the “outside concert “ as a promo thing. However by St. Louis and the NHL it was advertised as a free concert to get a shit ton of people to come. Still shitty and I wish Green Day would apologize for the miscommunication— Ashley🤎 (@ashleyh994) January 26, 2020
nhl player: makes racist, homophobic, sexist remark— noelani 🪐 (@mtlfifteen) January 26, 2020
the nhl: *silent*
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
green day: *swears during performance*
the nhl: THIS IS COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE AND WILL NOT BE TOLERATED WE HAVE STANDARDS HERE
I think St. Louis was just punk’d by @GreenDay . Brutal 👎— Scott Clemenson (@ScottClemenson) January 26, 2020
I came to st louis today to see the free green day concert. I waited for 3+ hours for them to come out and only play 3 songs. the crowd sucked and even booed them as they were playing. y'all pay for what you get, it's a free fuckin concert what do you expect???? a full show???— kaitlyn (was twaffordable) (@calypsokaitlyn) January 26, 2020
@GreenDay y’all announcing a st. louis hella mega date to make up for tonight???— adrianna (@obviouslyadri) January 26, 2020
14th and Market St in St Louis just become the Boulevard of Broken Dreams and I am an American Idot for going.@GreenDay #disappointedgreendayfan— Valerie Hublall (@vhublall) January 26, 2020
Perhaps you should have billed the Green Day outdoor concert as “Green Day will come over and play a couple of songs“ and not as a concert. Lots of people got there early, paid for the parking, it’s January in St. Louis yada yada @StLouisBlues @NHL— Danielle (@Dog_flower1) January 26, 2020
amazing? this is the entire concert caught on camera not to mention i stood in the cold for 3 hours and they were 30 mins late this was pathetic st. louis proving itself to be shit yet again— teq (@TeqnoFN) January 26, 2020
Hey @GreenDay this is from all of St.Louis 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼— Monica Friedman❤️ (@Monica_Friedman) January 26, 2020
I feel like the only way @GreenDay could make up for that performance is actually put St. Louis on their tour.— Hannah (@HannuhhMaix) January 26, 2020
