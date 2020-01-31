That New Psychedelic Furs Album Was Recorded in St. Louis

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT FROM THIS VIDEO

Set your hometown pride to "psychedelic."

Richard and I were married in December, 2016. He left out on tour in January and was gone most of the year. When he came home in December, 2017, he was so honored and excited to have been asked by the brilliant singer/songwriter Richard Butler to produce the next Psychedelic Furs album. The first one in almost thirty years.



I was happy for Richard but heartbroken because it would mean more time away. I asked him if he thought the band would consider recording the album in St. Louis. Never in a million years did I think they would agree. A few months later the band came in from all over the country and recorded what is simply one of the best albums in years, produced by the great Richard Fortus and background vocals by Paisley & Clover.



I'm so thrilled to announce the new Psychedelic Furs album "Made of Rain" and the first single from the album "Don't Believe".

