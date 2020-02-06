Newly Announced: Incubus, Coheed and Cambria, Yung Pinch, Glass Mansions and More

click to enlarge VIA WILLIAM MORRIS AGENCY

Coheed and Cambria will perform at the Pageant on Tuesday, September 1.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony: Fri., March 27, 8 p.m., $30-$75. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.



Chicks With Hits: W/ Terri Clark, Pam Tillis, Suzy Bogguss, Thu., April 9, 7:30 p.m., $28-$52. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.



Coheed and Cambria: W/ Chon, Tue., Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m., $35-$42.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.



David Leisner & Michael Kelly: Sat., Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m., $28-$32. Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 N. Union Blvd., St. Louis, 314-361-8844.



Deon Cole: Sat., June 6, 8 p.m., $30.50-$90.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.



The Devil Makes Three: W/ Amigo the Devil, Sat., May 16, 9 p.m., $25-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Flor De Toloache: Tue., April 21, 8 p.m., $18-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.



Glass Mansions: W/ Lovejoy, Reeling, Coljac YSD, Name it Now, Thu., March 26, 5:30 p.m., $10. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.



Goo Goo Dolls: W/ Lifehouse, Forest Blakk, Fri., July 31, 7 p.m., TBA. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.



The Hillbenders: Thu., April 9, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.



Incubus: W/ 311, Tue., Sept. 1, 6:45 p.m., TBA. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.

Justin Townes Earle: Fri., Feb. 28, 8 p.m., $22-$35. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.



KSHE 95 Pig Roast: W/ Alice Cooper, Tesla, Lita Ford, Dokken, RATT, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Skid Row, Jack Russell’s Great White, Sun., June 7, 3:45 p.m., TBA. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.



NandoSTL: Sat., May 23, 8 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.



The Nielsen Trust: W/ Dan Hubbard, Wed., March 25, 8 p.m., $22-$50. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.



Nightchaser Mardi Gras After Boogie: Sat., Feb. 22, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.



Okilly Dokilly: Tue., May 5, 6 p.m., $16. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.



Rüfüs Du Sol: Wed., May 27, 8 p.m., $39.50-$45. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.



Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats: W/ Twin Temple, Sun., May 24, 8:30 p.m., $25-$28. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.



Yung Pinch: Tue., May 19, 8 p.m., TBA. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.