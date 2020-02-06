Email
Thursday, February 6, 2020

The Rolling Stones Tour Is Headed to St. Louis, Tickets On Sale Next Week

Posted By on Thu, Feb 6, 2020 at 7:13 AM

They make a grown man cryyyy.

Finally, they announced it! We’ve had our eyes on the Dome at America’s Center all week and have been tracking internet rumors but we didn’t have confirmation until now.

The Rolling Stones will play St. Louis on June 27, 2020. Pre-sale tickets become available next Wednesday, February 12, but you need to register in advance with a pre-sale access code from this website. Regular tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Valentine's Day. What a great gift to give your sweetie! We'll update here with a link to buy those tickets (and prices) when we have it.

The Rolling Stones played their first show in St. Louis more than fifty years ago on July 12, 1966. The Kiel Auditorium was half-empty that night, but on this swing through the rock & roll superheroes are expected to easily sell out the 66,965 capacity Dome at America's Center.



The Stones are the biggest musical act to hit the Dome since Garth Brooks sold it out last year.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
