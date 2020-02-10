Rage Against the Machine and Run the Jewels Are Coming to St. Louis in May

click to enlarge VIA THE ARTIST

Rage Against the Machine is returning to St. Louis.



Massively influential LA rock band Rage Against the Machine announced a seven-month worldwide tour this afternoon, and St. Louis is one of the cities lucky enough to get a stop.



1401 Clark Avenue, 314-622-5400) on

May 16. Tickets are priced at $122 and go on sale at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 13.

A portion of the tour's proceeds will be donated to charities and activist organizations.









Joining the group on this tour will be rap duo Run the Jewels, supporting its new album RTJ4, set to drop this spring. Run the Jewels has collaborated with RATM frontman Zack de la Rocha in the past on "Close Your Eyes (And Count to Fuck" off of 2014's Run the Jewels 2.









Run the Jewels, meanwhile, is a favorite in St. Louis, and even performed here in 2014 It's been more than twenty years since Rage Against the Machine last came to St. Louis on a tour with the Wu-Tang Clan in 1997. The group disbanded in 2000, and has reunited twice since, most recently in 2019.Run the Jewels, meanwhile, is a favorite in St. Louis, and even performed here in 2014 on the very day it was announced that former Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson would not be charged in the shooting death of teenage Mike Brown.





The band will perform at the Enterprise CenterWatch the video for "Close Your Eyes (And Count to Fuck)" below: