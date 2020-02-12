Takashima Records, a Vinyl Listening Room and Bar, Opens February 20

click to enlarge TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS

The Takashima team (from left to right): Tai Nalewajkó, Sean Baltzell, Chris Krzysik, Dan Hayden, Paul Fullerton and Matt Leach.

click to enlarge TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS

Another view of the ground floor seating and dining area.

says. "It's a very American, modern cocktail menu but I'm bringing in ingredients that people don't necessarily know about and introducing them in a way that they'd know. I'm messing about with a lot of food right now; I'm using a yuzu kosho, which is a citrusy sauce you'd traditionally put on fish, in a tiki-style cocktail with tequila, an amaro and a few other things. It kind of tastes like spicy, savory Mexican candy but in a cocktail. I've been really into getting into the kitchen and making cocktails."

Nalewajkó adds that he's working with a few importers to bring in products that aren't currently available in Missouri — "stuff you only really see on the coasts," Nalewajko adds.

click to enlarge TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS

Chefs Chris Krzysik (pictured left) and Steven Pursley.

click to enlarge TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS

Soy-pickled egg (tamago shoyuzuke).

click to enlarge TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS

Potato salad.

click to enlarge Takashima music director Paul Fullerton in the bar's DJ booth.

click to enlarge TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS

The massive bar at Takashima is bookended by the kitchen window and DJ booth on one side of the space.

click to enlarge TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS

The ground-floor seating area features tables and six booths forged around shipping containers.

click to enlarge TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS

Guests are greeted to the second floor lounge area with a striking neon light.

click to enlarge TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS

The music team and the kitchen crew collaborate in their respective dedicated area.

click to enlarge TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS

Winter caprese.

click to enlarge TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS

A close-up of one of the six shipping container booths on the ground floor.

click to enlarge TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS

click to enlarge TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS

A peek at the sake selection.

click to enlarge TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS

Oden.

click to enlarge TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS

Another peek behind the bar.

click to enlarge TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS

Fullerton takes a record for a spin.

click to enlarge TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS

Umeboshi onigiri (pickled plum-flavored picnic rice).

click to enlarge TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS

The Takashima team (from left to right, top to bottom): Sean Baltzell, Paul Fullerton, Dan Hayden, Chris Krzysik, Tai Nalewajkó and Matt Leach.

click to enlarge TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS

The bar is lined with shelves brimming with vinyl records.

click to enlarge TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS

An overhead view of seven of the shareable plates at Takashima.

