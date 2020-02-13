Newly Announced: Janet Jackson, Megadeth, Sam Hunt, Neko Case and More

click to enlarge
-
MCABE GREGG
-
Megadeth will perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 11.
Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.
Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.
Andrew Bird: W/ Calexico, Iron & Wine, Mon., June 22, 7:15 p.m., $45-$80. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
Backstreet Boys: Sun., Aug. 2, 7 p.m., $30-$299.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.
Clint Black: Fri., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $44-$64. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.
Davina And The Vagabonds: Sat., April 25, 8 p.m., $30-$55. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.
Dead & Company: Mon., July 13, 7 p.m., $51.50-$177.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.
Janet Jackson: Fri., July 31, 8 p.m., $49.95-$499.95. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.
John Sebastian Of The Lovin' Spoonful: Wed., April 15, 8 p.m., $60-$85. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.
Kevin Gates: Wed., June 3, 8 p.m., $50-$150. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.
Lindsey Buckingham: Fri., May 1, 8 p.m., $45. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
Megadeth: W/ Lamb of God, Trivium, In Flames, Sat., July 11, 6 p.m., $25-$99.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.
Melanie Martinez: Wed., June 10, 8 p.m., $30.50-$70.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.
Neko Case: Fri., June 26, 8 p.m., $32-$55. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.
Rage Against the Machine: W/ Run the Jewels, Sat., May 16, 6 p.m., $122. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.
Continue to page two for more shows.
Rolling Stones: Sat., June 27, 8 p.m., TBA. The Dome at America's Center, 701 Convention Plaza St., St. Louis, 314-342-5201.
Saint Jhn: Wed., April 1, 8 p.m., $29.50-$32.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
Sam Hunt: W/ Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest, Brandi Cyrus, Sat., June 27, 7 p.m., $31-$100.75. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.