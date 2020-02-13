Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Newly Announced: Janet Jackson, Megadeth, Sam Hunt, Neko Case and More

Posted By on Thu, Feb 13, 2020 at 2:17 PM

click to enlarge Megadeth will perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 11. - MCABE GREGG
  • MCABE GREGG
  • Megadeth will perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 11.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.

Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.

Andrew Bird: W/ Calexico, Iron & Wine, Mon., June 22, 7:15 p.m., $45-$80. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Backstreet Boys: Sun., Aug. 2, 7 p.m., $30-$299.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.

Clint Black: Fri., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $44-$64. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.



Davina And The Vagabonds: Sat., April 25, 8 p.m., $30-$55. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

Dead & Company: Mon., July 13, 7 p.m., $51.50-$177.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.

Janet Jackson: Fri., July 31, 8 p.m., $49.95-$499.95. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.

John Sebastian Of The Lovin' Spoonful: Wed., April 15, 8 p.m., $60-$85. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

Kevin Gates: Wed., June 3, 8 p.m., $50-$150. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

Lindsey Buckingham: Fri., May 1, 8 p.m., $45. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Megadeth: W/ Lamb of God, Trivium, In Flames, Sat., July 11, 6 p.m., $25-$99.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.

Melanie Martinez: Wed., June 10, 8 p.m., $30.50-$70.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.

Neko Case: Fri., June 26, 8 p.m., $32-$55. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.

Rage Against the Machine: W/ Run the Jewels, Sat., May 16, 6 p.m., $122. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.

Rolling Stones: Sat., June 27, 8 p.m., TBA. The Dome at America's Center, 701 Convention Plaza St., St. Louis, 314-342-5201.

Saint Jhn: Wed., April 1, 8 p.m., $29.50-$32.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Sam Hunt: W/ Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest, Brandi Cyrus, Sat., June 27, 7 p.m., $31-$100.75. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.

Continue to page two for more shows.

Full text

1 2

Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Testy Nelly Gets Hot When Poker Player Tells Him to "Get Under My Nuts" Read More

  2. Takashima Records, a Vinyl Listening Room and Bar, Opens February 20 Read More

  3. Rage Against the Machine and Run the Jewels Are Coming to St. Louis in May Read More

  4. Mills Custom’s Artisan Amps Help Bands Make a Mighty Noise Read More

  5. A Farewell to Fubar After 12 Years of Hardcore, Heavy Metal and Hip-Hop Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation