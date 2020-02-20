Newly Announced: Faith No More, Jason Isbell, Goodie Mob, Brittany Howard, GBH and More

click to enlarge VIA HIGH ROAD TOURING

Brittany Howard will perform at the Pageant on Thursday, June 18.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.AJR: W/ Quinn XCII, Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers, Ashe, Mon., Aug. 10, 6 p.m., $39.50-$59.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.Antibalas: Thu., April 2, 8 p.m., $20. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Aqueous: Tue., March 31, 7 p.m., $15-$18. Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, 4140 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-775-0775.Arlo McKinley: Sat., March 28, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Bob Schneider: Thu., April 30, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes: W/ Vagabon, Thu., June 18, 8 p.m., $40-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Calloway Circus CD Release Show: W/ New Lingo, Ashland, Luxora, Sat., April 4, 6 p.m., $10. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Devin the Dude: Thu., June 18, 7 p.m., $20-$51. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Elizabeth Moen: Wed., March 25, 8 p.m., $10. Gaslight Lounge, 4916 Shaw Ave, St. Louis, 314-496-0628.Elsie Parker and The Poor People of Paris: Sun., March 22, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Father: W/ Meltycanon, Goon Des Garcons, Thu., April 2, 8 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons: Thu., June 18, 7:30 p.m., $35-$125. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Gateway Annihilation Fest Day 1: W/ Fetid, Impure, Bastard, Mindloss, Unspeakable, Fri., May 15, 7 p.m., $15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Gateway Annihilation Fest Day 2: W/ Savage Master, Antichrist, Cross Examination, Acid Leather, Defcon, Sat., May 16, 7 p.m., $15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.GBH 40th Anniversary: W/ Millions of Dead Cops, Tue., May 12, 8 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Goodie Mob: Sun., May 17, 9 p.m., $35-$50. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.The Grateful Ball: W/ The Travelin' McCoury & Larry Keel Experience, Fri., April 17, 6 p.m., $25-$30. Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, 4140 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-775-0775.Hollyn: Fri., June 5, 7:30 p.m., $20-$35. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Homeboy Sandman: W/ Illingsworth, Wed., April 29, 8 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: Sun., June 21, 8 p.m., $46.50-$76.50. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Javier Mendoza: Fri., March 20, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Korn, Faith No More: W/ Helmet, '68, Thu., Sept. 17, 6 p.m., $29.50-$125. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.Lagwagon and Less Than Jake: W/ Masked Intruder, Plasma Canvas, Sun., May 24, 6:45 p.m., TBA. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Lennon Stella: W/ Kevin Garrett, Fri., July 10, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$32. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Les Gruff and the Billy Goat Record Release Show: W/ Rovie Raccoon, Fri., March 6, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.The Masked Singer Tour: Sat., June 6, 7:30 p.m., $36.50-$76.50. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Milky Chance: Wed., June 17, 8 p.m., $31.50-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Misery Signals: W/ End, Chamber, Neck of the Woods, Sat., May 9, 3 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Molly Simms Album Release Party: Fri., April 10, 8 p.m., $7-$10. Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, 4140 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-775-0775.Nappy Roots: Mon., March 30, 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Noam Pikelny & Andrew Marlin: Sat., May 9, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Rascal Flatts: Thu., July 23, 7:30 p.m., $30.50-$95.25. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.Rhett Price: Wed., March 25, 7 p.m., $12-$15. Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, 4140 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-775-0775.Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers: Sat., April 25, 8 p.m., $20-$35. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Slenderbodies: Mon., May 11, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Slim Cessna's Auto Club: W/ the Bellrays, Sun., May 17, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Steve Miller Band: W/ Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, Gary Mule Deer, Fri., Aug. 21, 7 p.m., $29.50-$175. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.Suckin' On Chili Dogs: A Tribute to John Mellencamp: Fri., May 22, 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.T.D. Jakes: W/ Nephew Tommy, Fri., April 10, 7 p.m., $36.50-$147.50. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.The Infamous Stringdusters: Sun., April 19, 6 p.m., $20-$25. Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, 4140 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-775-0775.Ward Davis: W/ Josh Morningstar, Sat., April 18, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.