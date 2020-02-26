The Best Shows in St. Louis This Week: February 27 to March 4

Each week we bring you our picks for the best shows of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events subject to change; check with the venue for the most up-to-date information.





The origins of soul music, in Sam Cooke and Ray Charles’ secularization and sexualization of gospel music, only hinted at the revolutionary potential that both artists, and thousands to follow them, would find. Durand Jones and the Indications believe in the power of those origins and their implications. Last year’s sensual and politically pointedproved that the Bloomington, Indiana-based band’s celebrated self-titled debut of 2016 wasn’t a fluke. Jones is a commanding performer and singer, and his falsetto-voiced foil and focused drummer Aaron Frazer co-leads a disciplined but never formulaic band through all the rhythmic and melodic richness of soul, replete with cosmopolitan strings, and all the social and political reckoning the music promises. This band makes the sweetest of liberation sounds, for the body and the body politic.Kaina Castillo brings her Latin, hip-hop and ethereal urban contemporary grooves down from Chicago for a must-arrive-early opening set.What's in a name? In the case of the College Park, Georgia-based rapper Tauheed Epps, it turns out the answer is a whole lot. Epps initially launched his career under the exceptionally cringeworthy moniker "Tity Boi," laboring for more than a decade in relative obscurity as one-half of Playaz Circle on Ludacris' Disturbing Tha Peace imprint. In 2011 he left that label, and with it he left his stage name behind, adopting the more "family friendly" (his words) 2 Chainz. In just a year's time he released; it debuted at No. 1 on the200, eventually earning the powerhouse rapper four BET Hip-Hop awards (ironically, including one for "Rookie of the Year") and even a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. Fast-forward to the present: Last year'sis the rapper's fifth consecutive album to debut in the top ten on the200, with a veritable who's who of fellow artists and super-producers counting themselves as collaborators. Alert the Bard — it turns out names are pretty important after all.Joining 2 Chainz will be Sleepy Rose, Hott Lockedn, SB Skooly and Worl.