Newly Announced: Chaka Khan, King Buzzo, Diet Cig, Kaleo and More

click to enlarge VIA GRANDSTAND HQ

Diet Cig will perform at the Duck Room on Wednesday, October 7.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.



Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.





All That Remains: Sat., April 11, 8 p.m., $30-$50. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.As I Lay Dying: W/ Whitechapel, Shadow Of Intent, Fri., June 12, 7:30 p.m., $28.50-$32.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Blackberry Smoke: W/ the Allman Betts Band, the Wild Feathers, Jaimoe, Fri., July 17, 6 p.m., $30.50-$160.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.The Bridge City Sinners: Sun., April 12, 7 p.m., $15. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Chaka Khan: W/ Eddie Levert, Fri., April 24, 7 p.m., $39-$149. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.Creed Fisher: Thu., June 25, 8 p.m., $20-$35. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720. [edit secondary] Sun., July 12, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$149.50. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.DC Young Fly: W/ Karlous Miller, Chico Bean, Sun., July 5, 8 p.m., $35-$150. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.Diet Cig: Wed., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Hala: W/ Boyo, Sat., June 13, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Hatebreed: W/ After The Burial, Havok, Creeping Death, Thu., May 7, 8 p.m., $25-$40. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Insane Clown Posse: Sun., April 26, 7 p.m., $25-$35. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Kaleo: W/ Matt Maeson, Belle MT, Sat., July 25, 7 p.m., $27.50-$57.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.King Buzzo: W/ Trevor Dunn, Fri., June 19, 8 p.m., $20-$23. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.The Lemon Twigs: Tue., May 5, 8 p.m., $18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Leslie Jordan: Sat., Aug. 22, 7 p.m., $24-$38. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.The Lil Smokies: Wed., April 22, 8 p.m., $15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Lindsey Stirling: W/ Kiesza, Mako, Mon., July 6, 7 p.m., $29.50-$199.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.Motionless In White: W/ Knocked Loose, Stick To Your Guns, Ovtlier, Tue., April 28, 7 p.m., $29.50-$49.50. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.NNAMDÏ: Mon., April 20, 8 p.m., $13-$15. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys: Wed., April 29, 8 p.m., $15-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Randy's Cheeseburger Picnic: Fri., April 10, 7:15 p.m., $25. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.The Sounds: Wed., May 6, 8 p.m., $30. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.St. Louis Americana Fest Day 1: Fri., July 10, 6 p.m., $15-$25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.St. Louis Americana Fest Day 2: Sat., July 11, 6 p.m., $15-$25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Story of the Year: W/ Fivefold, City of Parks, Thu., April 30, 7 p.m., $25. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Struggle Jennings: Fri., April 10, 8 p.m., $20-$75. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Tech N9ne: W/ Krizz Kaliko, King ISO, Maez 301, Wed., May 27, 7:30 p.m., $35-$59. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Tedeschi Trucks Band: W/ St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Gabe Dixon, Wed., July 29, 6:30 p.m., $35-$150. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.