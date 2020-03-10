The Best Shows in St. Louis This Week: March 12 to 18

click to enlarge AUSTIN ROBERTS

In Memory of a Legend: A Benefit for Brando will take place at the William A Kerr Foundation on Saturday, March 14.



Poguetry

8 p.m. Saturday, March 14. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Avenue. $35. 314-833-3929.

When the Pogues careened out of the London underground in the early 1980s, the band’s mix of Irish folk and British punk was a novel amalgam: Accordions, electric guitars and Shane MacGowan’s knackered street poetry made its own heady brew. And while the original lineup has had occasional reunions in the past decade, founding members Spider Stacy and Cait O’Riordan have recently added another musical style — Cajun folk music — to create the touring outfit Poguetry. By linking up with Louisiana’s celebrated Lost Bayou Ramblers, Stacy and O’Riordan are recreating some of the Pogues beloved early singles like “Boys from the County Hell” and “Body of an American” with a fresh infusion of Acadian folk.

Poguetry in (Limited) Motion: This iteration of Poguetry is in the midst of a rather small U.S. tour, so don’t miss the chance to see this lineup.

—Christian Schaeffer



Destroyer

8 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Blueberry Hill’s Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Boulevard, University City. $20 to $23. 314-727-2277.

The sound of Have We Met, the latest album by Dan Bejar, a.k.a. Destroyer, seems anonymous, even innocuous. One might dismiss it as sonic wallpaper, albeit very tasteful and cerebral wallpaper, like listening to Postal Service on a fine wine buzz. But no one else in avant indiedom locates the buzz of beauty the way Bejar does. He’s looking for nothing and discovers that “nothing is more beautiful than anything you ever knew.” Like the lyrics and the riveting way he phrases them, the music becomes magnetic on repeated listenings. There’s a there there in the relentless churn of the drum programming, the burr of the guitars, the drone of the bass, all the waveformed waves of synthesized sounds. The landscape suits Bejar’s theme: The world is stranger and more beautiful than we dare imagine, but fuck it, he’s going to imagine it any way. And so will you, when he makes his return to St. Louis this week.

Polaris Stars: While oft overlooked outside of its native Canada, Nap Eyes made the long list for the 2016 Polaris Music Prize, our northern neighbor’s version of the UK’s Mercury Prize. Fans of Luna, not to mention the Velvet Underground, should not nap on its opening set.

—Roy Kasten



In Memory of a Legend: A Benefit for Brando

9 p.m. Saturday, March 14. The William A Kerr Foundation, 21 O'Fallon Street. $10. 314-436-3325.

When Brandon Arscott passed away unexpectedly in November, many in St. Louis’ punk scene were shocked to learn he was only 23 years old. That shock could be attributed to a few things — for one, the man better known as “Brando” frequently lied about his age when he first started coming around about a decade ago (thirteen is young, even for punks, but especially for bars and venues where said punks congregate). But even more than that, the outsized mark he left on St. Louis’ hardcore punk community seems impossible for someone so young. Brando performed in several hardcore bands — most notably Ruz, the Warden and Life Like, some of the most celebrated local acts of the last ten years. This show, which will feature performances by both the Warden and Ruz, as well as sets from Q, Unspeakable and Maso, is meant to raise money to fund the release of as much of Brando’s music as possible, which in more recent years even included a slew of hip-hop production work as well. Brando may be gone, but through his music, he will never be forgotten.

Sing Along: Brando sang in the Warden; for this show, the members of the band will leave a microphone on stage for anyone who wishes to perform in his stead.

—Daniel Hill