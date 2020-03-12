Chaifetz Arena, Fox Theatre Cancel Upcoming Events Over Coronavirus

click to enlarge
JON GITCHOFF
The Fox Theatre has cancelled everything on its calendar through March 31.
The event cancellations continue to pour in as more proactive COVID-19 coronavirus containment measures are put in place by St. Louis city officials.
Following an announcement
by head of the St. Louis Health Department Fredrick Echols and Mayor Lyda Krewson that events that would draw 1,000 or more people will be banned in the city, the Chaifetz Arena and the Fox Theatre have each announced widespread cancellations of the events that were on their calendars.
The Chaifetz announced in a statement Thursday afternoon that it will be closing its doors through April 30.
"Today, the city of St. Louis issued a public health emergency and are prohibiting events with attendees in excess of 1,000 people," reads the statement. "Effective immediately, Chaifetz Arena will be closed until further notice. In an abundance of caution, the venue will be thoroughly cleaned while closed. We are currently working to reschedule all events through April 30 and will provide updates as quickly as possible. Please note, fans are encouraged to retain their rickets until the new date is announced."
The cancellation will effect several events on the calendar, including stops by Sturgill Simpson; NF; the Legends of Hip-Hop Tour featuring Juvenile, Mystikal, Scarface, 8Ball & MJG, Bun B and DJ Quik; and the Millennium Tour featuring Omarion, Bow Wow, Ying Yang Twins, Pretty Ricky, Ashanti, Soulja Boy, Lloyd and Sammie.
“The representatives of all of these events understand our need to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus," Jeremy Huelsing, Chaifetz's general manager, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch
. "We will email guests directly regarding the status of each event as details are confirmed, and the most up-to-date status will be available on our social media accounts and website. We appreciate the public’s understanding.”
The Fox Theatre, likewise, has cancelled the events on its calendar through March 31.
"In light of the declaration by the Mayor’s office of the city of St. Louis that crowd gatherings of more than 1,000 people are prohibited until further notice, performances and tours at the Fabulous Fox Theatre have been postponed through March 31," reads a statement from the venue.
That will cancel The Bachelor Live on Stage
, scheduled for March 13, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
, set to run from March 17 through March 29.
"Plans to reschedule are currently underway," the statement continues. "Ticket holders should hold on to their tickets — they will be honored on the new dates. Decisions about other future shows will be made as we follow the evolving situation with the COVID-19 virus and the city of St. Louis’ determination of the length of this prohibition."
These cancellations follow several events that were nixed already yesterday
and today
, including the cancellation of sports games
and parades
, as measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 are ramped up by city official and citizens alike.
And unfortunately, we expect more event cancellations before this is all said and done. To stay up to date, click here
or keep checking back at riverfronttimes.com
.
