St. Louis Concert Cancellations Over Coronavirus Are Coming Steady Now 

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros is just one of the acts that has postponed its show due to coronavirus concerns.

Arlo Guthrie's Touhill performance, scheduled for March 18, has also been canceled. "After careful consideration and out of concern for his audiences, Arlo Guthrie will not be performing on March 18th at Touhill Performing Arts Center in St. Louis, MO," reads a statement from Guthrie's people. "Although we’re disappointed in this unexpected change to the 20/20 Tour schedule, we feel it’s best to be cautious and keep everyone healthy."



Bob Weir and Wolf Bros' March 18 performance at Stifel Theatre has been rescheduled to October 17. "The health and wellbeing of our live music community is of the utmost importance," reads a statement from the band. "So, while we all deal with the effects of coronavirus (Covid-19) we will be rescheduling our remaining Bob Weir and Wolf Bros headline dates."