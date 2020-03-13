Email
Friday, March 13, 2020

Pageant, Delmar Hall, Duck Room Cancel and Postpone Huge Swath of Shows Over Coronavirus

Posted By on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 3:46 PM

The Pageant, as well as the Duck Room and Delmar Hall, have all begun cancelling and postponing shows.
The Pageant, Delmar Hall and Blueberry Hill's Duck Room, which are all under the same ownership, have announced the cancellation and postponement of dozens of shows on their calendars over coronavirus concerns.

"Due to heightened public gathering restrictions in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, our show schedule is rapidly changing," reads a statement sent on Friday afternoon. "Please keep checking the COVID-19 Updates page on our website... for the most current information. Updates include show postponements, rescheduled show dates, show cancellations and ticket refund protocols.

"Please note that due to the high volume of cancellations and postponement announcements, Ticketmaster may take a few extra days to process refunds," it continues. "We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding at this time and urge you to follow the CDC’s preventative recommendations and guidelines in the coming weeks ahead."



The announcement, at present, affects nearly 30 concerts — all in March and April — with more expected. It comes after President Dumbass has (finally) declared the outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States a national emergency, and also in the wake of a ban on events drawing 1,000 or more people in the city, and a ban on events drawing 250 or more in the county.

Just yesterday, the Fox Theatre and the Chaifetz Arena announced that they'd be shutting their doors for the foreseeable future, resulting in several cancellations and postponements. That follows a string of similar cancellations by artists who were slated to come to town, including Pearl Jam, Billie Eilish and Rage Against the Machine.

AEG Live and Live Nation, two of the largest players in the live music industry, have suspended all tours in the United States through the end of March, affecting dozens of tours. And that's to say nothing of smaller shows featuring local artists, which are also dropping like flies.

Unfortunately it looks like this situation is going to get worse before it gets better. Going forward, it'd be wise to check with the venue to make sure a concert is still on before you bother leaving the house.

And if you know anybody who makes their living on live music events, maybe buy them a drink — they could certainly use it.
