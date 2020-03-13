Pageant, Delmar Hall, Duck Room Cancel and Postpone Huge Swath of Shows Over Coronavirus

click to enlarge
-
PAUL SABLEMAN/FLICKR
-
The Pageant, as well as the Duck Room and Delmar Hall, have all begun cancelling and postponing shows.
The Pageant, Delmar Hall and Blueberry Hill's Duck Room, which are all under the same ownership, have announced the cancellation and postponement of dozens of shows on their calendars over coronavirus concerns.
"Due to heightened public gathering restrictions in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, our show schedule is rapidly changing," reads a statement sent on Friday afternoon. "Please keep checking the COVID-19 Updates
page on our website... for the most current information. Updates include show postponements, rescheduled show dates, show cancellations and ticket refund protocols.
"Please note that due to the high volume of cancellations and postponement announcements, Ticketmaster may take a few extra days to process refunds," it continues. "We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding at this time and urge you to follow the CDC’s preventative recommendations and guidelines in the coming weeks ahead."
The announcement, at present, affects nearly 30 concerts — all in March and April — with more expected. It comes after President Dumbass has (finally) declared the outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States a national emergency, and also in the wake of a ban on events drawing 1,000 or more people
in the city, and a ban on events drawing 250 or more
in the county.
Just yesterday, the Fox Theatre and the Chaifetz Arena announced that they'd be shutting their doors
for the foreseeable future, resulting in several cancellations and postponements. That follows a string
of similar
cancellations by artists
who were slated to come to town, including Pearl Jam, Billie Eilish and Rage Against the Machine.
AEG Live and Live Nation, two of the largest players in the live music industry, have suspended all tours in the United States
through the end of March, affecting dozens of tours. And that's to say nothing of smaller shows featuring local artists, which are also dropping like flies.
Unfortunately it looks like this situation is going to get worse before it gets better. Going forward, it'd be wise to check with the venue to make sure a concert is still on before you bother leaving the house.
And if you know anybody who makes their living on live music events, maybe buy them a drink — they could certainly use it.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.