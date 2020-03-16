Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 16, 2020

Native Sound Launches GoFundMe for Musicians, Announces Remote Shows Plan

Posted By on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 3:51 PM

Native Sound co-owner David Beeman behind the controls at the studio. - BLAIR STILES
  • BLAIR STILES
  • Native Sound co-owner David Beeman behind the controls at the studio.

As concert cancellations continue to pour in, devastating the wallets of working musicians, St. Louis' Native Sound Recording has launched a GoFundMe and announced a plan to stream performances at the studio remotely in an effort to help.

"The recent event cancellations and postponements have already been devastating all over the country," writes Native Sound co-owner Benjamin Majchrzak. "St. Louis's music community is no different and many of the musicians and industry people involved are staring down a long and scary tunnel with no potential income for a very long time now. The purpose of this fund is to try to help alleviate that stress and fear.

"Most of those most directly hurt by this lack of income are folks we work with on a weekly/daily basis," he continues. "Some of them we don't know at all, but we do know that they all need our help. So this fund isn't for us. It isn't for anyone in particular honestly. It's for any and every creative freelancer in St. Louis to use as a relief for all current financial burdens they may have."



Those affected will be able to apply for aid once the fundraiser reaches $5,000, Majchrzak writes, and those approved will be able to receive up to five percent of the total money in the fund. Those in need will be able to apply once per month, "so as to allow as many individuals as possible to receive aid."

In order to incentivize donations, the studio will be hosting remote live shows to be streamed on Facebook. Those who "attend" these shows remotely will be asked to give a minimum donation of $10, but Majchrzak writes that the shows will be available for people who cannot afford to give as well.

"We all need music right now," he writes. "It's such a uniting force. So let's try to help those that are creating it for us and do what we can, while we can for them."

Native Sound's plan comes at a time when remote concerts are being discussed more and more seriously as city, state and federal leaders impose more and more strict measures in an effort to contain the virus. Though these steps are necessary, the financial toll that they are taking on musicians and music industry workers — not to mention bar and restaurant employees, for whom similar fundraisers are beginning to pop up in St. Louis — is rapidly growing into its own crisis.

In other words, if you can afford it, consider giving — people are getting devastated right now, and they shouldn't have to worry about money for food or housing in the middle of a global pandemic. You can find the link to Native Sound's GoFundMe here.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Riverfront Times has been keeping St. Louis informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Riverfront Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Concert Cancellations Over Coronavirus Are Coming Steady Now Read More

  2. Chaifetz Arena, Fox Theatre Cancel Upcoming Events Over Coronavirus Read More

  3. Rage Against the Machine Postpones Tour as Coronavirus Cancellations Continue Read More

  4. Pageant, Delmar Hall, Duck Room Cancel and Postpone Huge Swath of Shows Over Coronavirus Read More

  5. Multiple St. Louis-Area Concerts Canceled Over Coronavirus Concern Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation