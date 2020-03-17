Email
Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Rolling Stones' June 27 Show in St. Louis Will Not Go On As Planned Due to Coronavirus

Posted By on Tue, Mar 17, 2020 at 1:16 PM

It's enough to make a grown man cryyyyyy. - NASA JET PROPULSION LABORATORY / FLICKR

As the live music industry bloodbath continues unabated, the Rolling Stones' June 27 date at the Dome is the latest victim of coronavirus.

"AEG Presents/Concerts West regret to announce the postponement of the Rolling Stones' upcoming 'No Filter' tour of North America due to the ongoing globabl coronavirus pandemic," reads a statement from the booking agency.

"We're hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour," reads an additional statement by the band itself. "We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take a priority. We will all get through this together — and we'll see you very soon."



Ticketholders are encouraged to keep their tickets, which will be honored at the new date when the show is rescheduled.

The Stones join a seemingly never-ending tsunami of cancellations in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Other high-profile cancellations and postponements include Billie Eilish, Rage Against the Machine, the Zac Brown Band and many more.

But this one, which wasn't set to take place until June, is among the first cancellation so far into the summer. Which frankly just doesn't seem good at all.

Read the Rolling Stones' full statement below:


