Stay At Home Fest Streams St. Louis Acts and More Into Your Home Tonight

AUSTIN ROBERTS
The Mall is just one of the acts performing at Stay At Home Fest tonight.
As the ongoing absence of live concerts due to coronavirus plunges dedicated live music fans into spiraling boredom and insanity, a light has appeared within the tunnel: the increasing proliferation of live-streamed events beamed right into your living rooms.
Well-known artists from Miley Cyrus to Tank and the Bangas to John Oates to Diplo have all announced virtual concerts in recent weeks — Billboard has a nice rundown of concerts you can "attend" here
. But what about us music fans who prefer our music with a bit more local/DIY flavor to it?
Enter Stay At Home Fest, a live-streaming concert event set for tonight and featuring a slew of St. Louis acts, alongside artists from Kentucky, Minneapolis, Georgia, Oklahoma and Chicago.
The fest will be streamed entirely on Instagram at @stayhometho
. The whole thing was put together by local promoter Luc Michalski, perhaps best known as the founder of Pu Fest, St. Louis' long-running and much celebrated yearly concert made for and by the local D.I.Y. community.
"I wanted to find a way to get some artists some support and attention while they can't play out," Michalski says of the project, "and find a way to host a show as best as possible while we're all isolation."
The plan is for all of the artists on the fest to share the login info for the @stayhometho
Instagram account. Each artist will stream and perform during their allotted time, then the next performer will log on and begin their set, smooth as can be.
"That's the plan at least," Michalski says with a laugh. "We'll see how it works."
Michalski has also figured out a way for "attendees" of the fest to kick a few bucks to the performers as well, creating a Google spreadsheet
containing the Venmo and Paypal information for all of the acts on the bill. Check that out here
. and look below for a full schedule of the evening's performances.
See you at the show!
5:30 p.m. - Brendan Well's Plant Music
5:55 p.m. - Blvck Spvde
6:25 p.m. - Le'Ponds
6:55 p.m. - Radiator Greys
7:15 p.m. - Jordan Knecht
7:45 p.m. - Tim Buchanan
8 p.m. - Thick Paint
8:20 p.m. - Motherbear
8:40 p.m. - Buddy Crime
9:10 p.m. - Jack E. Grelle
9:40 p.m. - Jane Wave
9:55 p.m. - The Mall
10:15 p.m. - Kaleb Kirby
11 p.m. - DJ Makossa
12 a.m. - 18andCounting
