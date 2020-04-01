Email
Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Stay At Home Fest Streams St. Louis Acts and More Into Your Home Tonight

Posted By on Wed, Apr 1, 2020 at 1:20 PM

click to enlarge The Mall is just one of the acts performing at Stay At Home Fest tonight. - AUSTIN ROBERTS
  • AUSTIN ROBERTS
  • The Mall is just one of the acts performing at Stay At Home Fest tonight.

As the ongoing absence of live concerts due to coronavirus plunges dedicated live music fans into spiraling boredom and insanity, a light has appeared within the tunnel: the increasing proliferation of live-streamed events beamed right into your living rooms.

Well-known artists from Miley Cyrus to Tank and the Bangas to John Oates to Diplo have all announced virtual concerts in recent weeks — Billboard has a nice rundown of concerts you can "attend" here. But what about us music fans who prefer our music with a bit more local/DIY flavor to it?

Enter Stay At Home Fest, a live-streaming concert event set for tonight and featuring a slew of St. Louis acts, alongside artists from Kentucky, Minneapolis, Georgia, Oklahoma and Chicago.



click to enlarge 91660418_10158250808799224_4782718488101781504_o.jpg
The fest will be streamed entirely on Instagram at @stayhometho. The whole thing was put together by local promoter Luc Michalski, perhaps best known as the founder of Pu Fest, St. Louis' long-running and much celebrated yearly concert made for and by the local D.I.Y. community.

"I wanted to find a way to get some artists some support and attention while they can't play out," Michalski says of the project, "and find a way to host a show as best as possible while we're all isolation."

The plan is for all of the artists on the fest to share the login info for the @stayhometho Instagram account. Each artist will stream and perform during their allotted time, then the next performer will log on and begin their set, smooth as can be.

"That's the plan at least," Michalski says with a laugh. "We'll see how it works."

Michalski has also figured out a way for "attendees" of the fest to kick a few bucks to the performers as well, creating a Google spreadsheet containing the Venmo and Paypal information for all of the acts on the bill. Check that out here. and look below for a full schedule of the evening's performances.

See you at the show!

5:30 p.m. - Brendan Well's Plant Music
5:55 p.m. - Blvck Spvde
6:25 p.m. - Le'Ponds
6:55 p.m. - Radiator Greys
7:15 p.m. - Jordan Knecht
7:45 p.m. - Tim Buchanan
8 p.m. - Thick Paint
8:20 p.m. - Motherbear
8:40 p.m. - Buddy Crime
9:10 p.m. - Jack E. Grelle
9:40 p.m. - Jane Wave
9:55 p.m. - The Mall
10:15 p.m. - Kaleb Kirby
11 p.m. - DJ Makossa
12 a.m. - 18andCounting

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Riverfront Times has been keeping St. Louis informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Riverfront Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

