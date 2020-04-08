Support Local Journalism. Donate to Riverfront Times.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

St. Louis Artist Jeremiah Johnson's Latest Hits No. 1 on Billboard's Blues Chart

Posted By on Wed, Apr 8, 2020 at 1:45 PM

click to enlarge Jeremiah Johnson's latest has hit the top of the charts. - ANGELA RENEE
  • ANGELA RENEE
  • Jeremiah Johnson's latest has hit the top of the charts.

St. Louis blues artist Jeremiah Johnson is on a roll, with his latest, Heavens to Betsy, reaching the No. 1 spot on Billboard's blues chart this week.

It's the highest album position yet from an artist who is no stranger to the Billboard charts at this point — he's seen his past four releases all reach the top ten. Heavens to Betsy debuted at No. 3 the week of March 21, but rose to the top quickly.

"Holy moly man, I can't believe it, wow. I can't believe it," Johnson says in a video posted to his Facebook page. "Heavens to Betsy is No. 1 on the Billboard blues albums charts today. I'm just shocked, I can't believe it. I gotta thank everybody out there who bought the CD and the albums and the downloads and whatever."

According to the singer/guitarist, the honor took him completely by surprise.



"I just didn't see this coming," he says. "I mean, with all that's going on right now, for you to reach out and get the music, you know, it just means the world to me. I want to thank you very much. I wish I was out playing and could perform and that, but man, you really brought my spirits up. I was getting pretty depressed."

It's a hell of an accomplishment for one of the city's hardest-working artists — and one that celebrates an album that is something of a departure from Johnson's usual output.

As chronicled by the RFT's Homespun music columnist Christian Schaeffer in mid-March, Johnson shifted his sound to a more rock & roll direction for the new album, saying that Heavens to Betsy is "based on the stuff I'd hear on KSHE 95 as a kid."

The album marks Johnson's second for the German blues label Ruf Records — and Johnson admitted upon its release that he wasn't sure how the shift in sound would be received.

"I'm sure the record label would have preferred me to do a straight blues record, but I've been around, and I've got stories to tell," he said at the time.

It's probably safe to say the label is perfectly happy with how things have turned out, all things considered. Congratulations to one of St. Louis' finest!

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Riverfront Times has been keeping St. Louis informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Riverfront Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Female Producers Volume Speaks and Lexxiiibeatz Heat Up the City Read More

  2. Stay At Home Fest Streams St. Louis Acts and More Into Your Home Tonight Read More

  3. Rolling Stones' June 27 Show in St. Louis Will Not Go On As Planned Due to Coronavirus Read More

  4. As if Things Weren't Bad Enough, Now KEZK Is Switching Back to Christmas Music Read More

  5. Chaifetz Arena, Fox Theatre Cancel Upcoming Events Over Coronavirus Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 8, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation