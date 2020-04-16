Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, April 16, 2020

STL Group Launches Air Guitar Competition to Support Sexual Assault Survivors

Posted By on Thu, Apr 16, 2020 at 3:22 PM

click to enlarge Everybody looks cool playing an air guitar. Everyone. - S PAKHRIN/FLICKR

Two of the absolute coolest things you as a human being can possibly do — play a bitchin' air guitar solo and support survivors of sexual assault — come together in perfect harmony this month thanks to a St. Louis-based organization's efforts in the form of the #RockForSurvivors Air Guitar Challenge.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness month, part of an annual campaign designed to raise awareness and funds, as well as to provide education about how to prevent sexual violence. April 2020 marks the nineteenth anniversary of the campaign, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, though its roots trace back even further.

As part of these efforts, St. Louis' Angel Band Project has teamed up with Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart to launch a social media campaign and air guitar competition with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band's 1977 single "Barracuda," as fine a song as any to strum an invisible instrument to.

The challenge is being launched alongside a fundraiser, which aims to raise money to support free music therapy programs provided by the non-profit to survivors of sexual assault.



“To keep everyone safe and our clients receiving the therapy they need during this challenging time, we are launching a virtual telehealth music therapy platform,” Rachel Ebeling, co-founder and executive director of the Angel Band Project, says in a statement. “As we isolate to combat the coronavirus, it is critical that support systems remain in place for survivors of sexual assault and intimate partner violence.”

The challenge is meant to run through the month of April, and the rules are simple enough: Simply upload a video of yourself strumming along on an invisible six-string to the tune of "Barracuda," post it on social media with the hashtags #RockForSurvivors and #AngelBandProject, and then challenge your friends to do the same.

And because even though air guitar is cool as hell and makes you look awesome but it still doesn't pay the bills, the group is also asking that you make a donation to help support its efforts. You can do so here.

For more information about #RockForSurvivors visit the Angel Band Project's official website. And then get ready to do your very best Bill and Ted impressions.

If you need further inspiration, check out the official video spot for the challenge below.

