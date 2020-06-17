Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Halo Bar at the Pageant to Require Masks Upon Reopening This Friday

Posted By on Wed, Jun 17, 2020 at 5:32 PM

click to enlarge The Halo bar will once again open for business this week. - RFT STAFF
  • RFT STAFF
  • The Halo bar will once again open for business this week.

The Pageant may still be closed, but its smaller attached watering hole, the Halo Bar, will reopen for business this Friday.

"We are excited to announce that the Halo Bar is re-opening in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, starting on June 19th," reads a press release. "We have enhanced our cleaning procedures and have multiple no touch hand sanitizer stations available for customer use."



In addition to those measures, the Halo Bar promises to prohibit staff from working if they are sick or exhibiting symptoms. Employees will be subject to temperature checks upon arrival, and will wear masks and gloves while working.

In order to maintain social distancing, the bar will operate at a reduced capacity with staggered seating arrangements that will allow groups of ten or fewer people to stay six feet apart from one another.

Customers will also be subject to contactless temperature checks upon arrival, and will be required to wear a mask when they enter and whenever they interact with staff.

"Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or not adhering to our guidelines will be asked to leave," according to the release.

All products will be sold at a discount from the bar's regular prices, and contactless payment will be encouraged, though cash is also accepted.

The bar will operate with limited hours, opening at 8:30 p.m. and only on Friday and Saturday nights. The bar will be closed on July 3 and 4.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Music Blog »

Speaking of...

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Schnucks Freedom Fest Will Include Fireworks, Live Music, Movies and a Car Show Read More

  2. Off Broadway Now Offering Curbside Alcohol Pickup in St. Louis Read More

  3. Pande-Mix Playlist: Beck's 'I Get Lonesome' Read More

  4. Live Music Returns to St. Louis With Drive-In Concert and Movie Series Read More

  5. St. Louis Record Stores Vintage Vinyl, Planet Score and Euclid Records Reopen Today Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 10, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation