Halo Bar at the Pageant to Require Masks Upon Reopening This Friday

The Halo bar will once again open for business this week.

The Pageant may still be closed, but its smaller attached watering hole, the Halo Bar, will reopen for business this Friday."We are excited to announce that the Halo Bar is re-opening in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, starting on June 19th," reads a press release. "We have enhanced our cleaning procedures and have multiple no touch hand sanitizer stations available for customer use."In addition to those measures, the Halo Bar promises to prohibit staff from working if they are sick or exhibiting symptoms. Employees will be subject to temperature checks upon arrival, and will wear masks and gloves while working.In order to maintain social distancing, the bar will operate at a reduced capacity with staggered seating arrangements that will allow groups of ten or fewer people to stay six feet apart from one another.Customers will also be subject to contactless temperature checks upon arrival, and will be required to wear a mask when they enter and whenever they interact with staff."Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or not adhering to our guidelines will be asked to leave," according to the release.All products will be sold at a discount from the bar's regular prices, and contactless payment will be encouraged, though cash is also accepted.The bar will operate with limited hours, opening at 8:30 p.m. and only on Friday and Saturday nights. The bar will be closed on July 3 and 4.