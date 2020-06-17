Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Schnucks Freedom Fest Will Include Fireworks, Live Music, Movies and a Car Show

Posted By on Wed, Jun 17, 2020 at 1:25 PM

Treat your eyeballs to some of that sweet, sweet sky candy. - JAIME LEES
Most of the more traditional ways to celebrate the birthday of the United States may be canceled or postponed this year, but thanks to the sudden comeback of drive-in entertainment, St. Louis' 4th of July will still go on with a bang in 2020.

Schnucks Freedom Fest sees the local grocer teaming up with Hazelwood's Drive-In St. Louis for a four-night celebration of Independence Day that will include live music, classic movies, a car show and, of course, fireworks.



The festivities will run from July 2 to 5, and according to a press release, the schedule is as follows:

Thursday, July 2: A concert with Steve Ewing of the popular alt-rock group The Urge will kick off the holiday weekend. The band Hounds will take the main stage at 6:45 p.m. followed by the Steve Ewing Band and the classic movie, "The Blues Brothers."

Friday, July 3: The popular southern rock tribute band Freebird USA is the headliner. The duo act of Rich Mahogany performs first with the movie "Apollo 13" on the big screens after the concert.

Saturday, July 4: It’s a country music blowout with the Flatliner Band taking the stage at 7 p.m. followed by one of the most popular country acts in the Midwest, Brushville, at 8:45 p.m. A spectacular musically choreographed fireworks display from Gateway Fireworks ends the night. Private Party Pad options are available beginning at $200 per group of eight. A fireworks-only admission option is offered for $5 per person or a maximum of $20 per car.

Sunday, July 5: Beginning at 11 am. the Burger Bash Car Show presented by Fast Lane Classic Cars will bring more than 350 antique show cars for a display and competition. Attendees will determine the Best in Show. Three bands will play on the main stage from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event includes the biggest Cheeseburger Challenge in St. Louis for 2020. Top food trucks and restaurants will fire up their grills for the competition and attendees will judge the best. The venue's Jumbotron screens will feature the show's classic cars and live interviews with their owners. 
All four nights of the celebration will take place in the parking lot of the former St. Louis Mills outlet mall, which was recently transformed into a drive-in experience pairing movies with live music in a manner that encourages social distancing, being that COVID-19 remains an ongoing concern. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food and drink, though some concessions will be available for purchase as well.

Admission comes to $40 per car if paid in advance and $50 if purchased at the gate. Each car can hold up to six people. The July 4 celebration is slightly more expensive, coming out to $50 in advance or $70 at the gate.

VIP options are also available. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Drive-In St. Louis' official website.

