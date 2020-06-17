Schnucks Freedom Fest Will Include Fireworks, Live Music, Movies and a Car Show

Thursday, July 2: A concert with Steve Ewing of the popular alt-rock group The Urge will kick off the holiday weekend. The band Hounds will take the main stage at 6:45 p.m. followed by the Steve Ewing Band and the classic movie, "The Blues Brothers."All four nights of the celebration will take place in the parking lot of the former St. Louis Mills outlet mall, which was recently transformed into a drive-in experience pairing movies with live music in a manner that encourages social distancing, being that COVID-19 remains an ongoing concern. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food and drink, though some concessions will be available for purchase as well.
Friday, July 3: The popular southern rock tribute band Freebird USA is the headliner. The duo act of Rich Mahogany performs first with the movie "Apollo 13" on the big screens after the concert.
Saturday, July 4: It’s a country music blowout with the Flatliner Band taking the stage at 7 p.m. followed by one of the most popular country acts in the Midwest, Brushville, at 8:45 p.m. A spectacular musically choreographed fireworks display from Gateway Fireworks ends the night. Private Party Pad options are available beginning at $200 per group of eight. A fireworks-only admission option is offered for $5 per person or a maximum of $20 per car.
Sunday, July 5: Beginning at 11 am. the Burger Bash Car Show presented by Fast Lane Classic Cars will bring more than 350 antique show cars for a display and competition. Attendees will determine the Best in Show. Three bands will play on the main stage from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event includes the biggest Cheeseburger Challenge in St. Louis for 2020. Top food trucks and restaurants will fire up their grills for the competition and attendees will judge the best. The venue's Jumbotron screens will feature the show's classic cars and live interviews with their owners.
Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.