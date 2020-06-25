Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, June 25, 2020

Blues Museum to Reopen July 1, Will Host Outdoor Live Music Series Downtown

Posted By on Thu, Jun 25, 2020 at 2:08 PM

click to enlarge The National Blues museum is bringing live music to the streets of downtown all summer. - VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • The National Blues museum is bringing live music to the streets of downtown all summer.

St. Louis' National Blues Museum will reopen its doors on July 1 and will play host to a weekly series of outdoor live music events through Labor Day, according to a press release Thursday afternoon.

The slate of shows has been dubbed "Al Fresco @ the MX" and will feature musicians performing each Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The shows will take place on Sixth Street between Washington and Locust, just across from the building that houses the Blues Museum.



The street will be closed to traffic and converted into an outdoor dining space, according to the release, with tables spaced ten feet apart to allow for proper social distancing. Attendees are encouraged to purchase food from restaurants located downtown — Sugarfire, Hi-Pointe Burger, Pi, Gringo, Crazy Bowls and Wraps, and Snarf's are all nearby, the release notes — but there's nothing to stop you from bringing your own food, regardless of the source.

Tables and chairs will be cleaned after each customer, and MX Movies will project classic comedies on its outdoor screen during the events as well.

Admission to the events is totally free. The full lineup can be seen below:

June 26 - Jake Curtis Band
July 3 - Renaissance Band
July 10 - Little Dylan
July 17 - Mz. ShA & the Ka”ShA Band
July 24 - Marty Spikener’s On-Call Band
July 31 - Jake Curtis Band
August 7 - Renaissance Band
August 14 - Sisters Magnolia
August 21 - Mz. ShA & the Ka”ShA Band
August 28 - Matt "The Rattlesnake" Lesch
September 4 - Marty Spikener’s On-Call Band

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

