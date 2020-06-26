Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 26, 2020

Rapper Huey Killed, One Man Wounded in Kinloch Shooting

Posted By on Fri, Jun 26, 2020 at 8:32 AM

click to enlarge Huey was killed on Thursday night in Kinloch. - TIM SCHINSKY
  • Tim Schinsky
  • Huey was killed on Thursday night in Kinloch.

The rapper Huey was killed overnight in a shooting in his hometown of Kinloch.

Huey, who's "Pop, Lock & Drop It" hit No. 6 on Billboard's Hot 100 in 2007, arrived bleeding from at least one gunshot wound about 10:50 p.m. at a hospital, according to St. Louis County police. He was pronounced dead shortly after.



Another wounded man, age 21, showed up at the Ferguson police station, and investigators believe he was shot at the same time as Huey.

Police soon tracked the shooting to the front yard of a single-family house 8100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Kinloch. It's not clear what prompted the violence.

Huey, who's given name is Lawrence Franks Jr., has been a fixture in St. Louis' music scene, even after that national spotlight of his 2007 hit dimmed. He reportedly planned to film a new video on Saturday.

In 2009, Huey survived a brush with death when three of his friends, riding in a car ahead of his were gunned down at 18th and Market in St. Louis. He was dropped from a show with Nelly the next night because of suspicions that he was the intended target and the killers might try again. But Huey later told the Riverfront Times he didn't believe anyone was coming after him.

"It was just a rumor," he told the RFT in 2010. "You got all the opportunity in the world to shoot at [my] vehicle first. You passed me up, and you know whose car this is — ain't nobody else got a Jaguar, so you know whose car it is. It's just if you a popular person, and you in the club, if anything happens — even if it's your homeboys — they going to say whose name first? Huey's."

Police have released few details about Thursday night's shooting but say the investigation is "very active at this time." They ask anyone with information to call them at 636-529-8210 and ask to speak to investigators. Tipsters can also anonymously report information, and potentially collect a reward, by calling CrimeStopper at 1-866-371-8477(TIPS).

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Slideshow Drake and Gucci Mane at Super Jam 3, 6/12/10
Drake and Gucci Mane at Super Jam 3, 6/12/10 26 slides
Drake and Gucci Mane at Super Jam 3, 6/12/10 Drake and Gucci Mane at Super Jam 3, 6/12/10 Drake and Gucci Mane at Super Jam 3, 6/12/10 Drake and Gucci Mane at Super Jam 3, 6/12/10 Drake and Gucci Mane at Super Jam 3, 6/12/10 Drake and Gucci Mane at Super Jam 3, 6/12/10 Drake and Gucci Mane at Super Jam 3, 6/12/10 Drake and Gucci Mane at Super Jam 3, 6/12/10 Drake and Gucci Mane at Super Jam 3, 6/12/10
Drake and Gucci Mane at Super Jam 3, 6/12/10
Click to View 26 slides

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Music Blog »

Speaking of...

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. New Drive-In Series Will Bring Nelly, Brad Paisley, El Monstero to St. Louis Read More

  2. Blues Museum to Reopen July 1, Will Host Outdoor Live Music Series Downtown Read More

  3. Pande-Mix Playlist: Todd Rundgren's "Influenza" Read More

  4. Schnucks Freedom Fest Will Include Fireworks, Live Music, Movies and a Car Show Read More

  5. 18andCounting Stays Bent and Busy With 71-Day Livestream Run Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 24, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation