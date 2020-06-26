WerQfest to Celebrate Black Queer Art and Community This Weekend

-
JESSICA J PAGE
-
Tre G is just one of the artists performing as part of the streaming festival.
In the absence of a June PrideFest celebration in St. Louis this year, which was rescheduled to August due to COVID-19, a new digital festival is stepping up in its place.
Aptly named WerQfest, St. Louis will see its first totally online event geared toward “celebrating Black queer art and community,” according to the festival’s website
.
WerQfest’s got a slew of Black queer artists lined up for Sunday, June 28, including Tre G, Paige Alyssa, DJ Hood Bunnny, Bates and more. Viewers can stream the festival, which will be performed live at the Grandel Arts Center, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Instagram
.
click to enlarge
In addition to shining a spotlight on Black queer art, the show will raise money for some good causes. Proceeds from the online event with benefit Minority Health STL
, and QTPOC:STL
—two groups working in the St. Louis area that provides resources for the BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ community. Viewers will be prompted to make donations throughout the fest.
Beyond the online festival, WerQfest aims to establish itself as an organization that offers educational resources, including an online book club with selections by Black and queer authors.
For more information, visit the fest's official website
.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.