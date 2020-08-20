Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, August 20, 2020

Taylor Swift Sends Signed Copies of New Album to Vintage Vinyl in St. Louis

Posted By on Thu, Aug 20, 2020 at 12:37 PM

Taylor Swift has found her soul. It took a pandemic and four years of Trump but it seems like ol' T-Swift has had a change of heart lately in regards to her power and place in the world.

In a past life she held her tongue and played the good girl when it came to expressing her opinions or using her influence. But all of that has changed lately. And in addition to finding her voice when it comes to speaking out against all of the evil out there, Lady Swift also seems to keep finding new ways to delight and thrill her fans daily.



Always one to go way (way) out of her way to spend time with her fans and find special ways to make them feel included, she’s also been surprising us all lately with sudden album releases. And now this: connection to her fans through independent record stores.

Vintage Vinyl announced today that they have signed copies of Swift’s new album, Folklore, in stock and that they’re selling them on a first come, first served basis.

Swift has been instrumental (Get it? Get it?) in the survival of at least one record store lately. Nashville’s own Grimey’s fell on hard times when the pandemic hit, and Swift stepped up to supply the employees of the beloved shop with three months of pay and healthcare.

Record stores are central to the cultural ecosystem of any city, but it’s likely that some of Swift’s younger fans have never had the pleasure of visiting a small independent store and taking in the many wonders. Moves like this from stars like Swift might help fix that. And the more money spent in local shops, the better we all end up doing as a city collectively.

So we join Vintage Vinyl in saying this: “Thank you, Taylor Swift.”

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
