Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Here's Nelly Doing a Backflip on Live TV Like Some Kind of Ozzie Smith

Posted By on Wed, Sep 16, 2020 at 1:47 PM

click to enlarge St. Louisans are just naturally talented at backflips, I guess. - SCREENSHOT FROM VIDEO BELOW
  • SCREENSHOT FROM VIDEO BELOW
  • St. Louisans are just naturally talented at backflips, I guess.

Dancing With the Stars, an inexplicably popular televised dance competition that is now confoundingly in its 29th season, saw the kickoff of its 2020 festivities on Monday — and fans saw St. Louis' own rap superstar Nelly busting out his best Ozzie Smith impression.

Nelly is one of the titular "stars" in this season of the show, alongside various other big-name celebrities including Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean, actress Anne Heche and Carole "That Bitch Carole Baskin" Baskin. He's paired up with professional dancer Daniella Karagach, winner of many awards for her craft.



Their Monday night routine started off with what would appear to my entirely untrained eye like good dancing, set to the tune of Nelly's own hit, "Ride Wit Me." Hips were shaken, arms were flailed, there was twirling, butts were showcased. These elements are all important to the art form, as I understand it.

Oh, and there was a motorcycle at one point, too. That doesn't have much to do with dancing, but it is pretty cool.

But the really cool part came at the end of the number, when the 45-year-old Nelly up and did a gotdang backflip like some kinda thirteen-time Gold Glove-awarded professional shortstop or something. Not since 2002 in Cooperstown have St. Louisans seen one of their own put forth such an upside-down display of athleticism on a national stage. It's enough to bring a tear to the eye.

It also begs the question: How many other famous St. Louisans are capable of such acrobatics? Has John Goodman been holding out on us? Does Michael McDonald have ups? How much of T.S. Eliot's life was spent mid-air and upside-down? The mind boggles.

Watch Nelly's dance routine from the show for yourself below, and maybe start practicing those flips — as a city, it looks like we have a reputation to uphold.


  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Music Blog »

Speaking of...

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. R.I.P. Wes "DJ Solo" Allmond, Trailblazing Pioneer of St. Louis Hip-Hop Read More

  2. St. Louis Venues Go Red to Spotlight RESTART Act — Here's How You Can Help Read More

  3. Taylor Swift Sends Signed Copies of New Album to Vintage Vinyl in St. Louis Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation