Riverboats at the Gateway Arch to Host "Rock the Dock" Floating Concert Series

The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch will play host to a floating concert series this fall, swapping boats for bands at a time when traditional venues continue to struggle in St. Louis.
In partnership with 4 Hands Brewing Company and 1220 Spirits, the dock that the riverboats use will be transformed into an outdoor seating area with reserved tables and social distancing in place, according to a press release. Bands will perform on an elevated space next to the dock, offering the opportunity for great views with the Arch as the backdrop.
A curated BBQ menu will be available as well, and 4 Hands and 1220 Spirits will provide a selection of drinks for thirsty attendees.
”We are very excited to introduce this new way to celebrate St. Louis’ live music, food and drink scene on the St. Louis Riverfront,” Robert Hopkins, director of operations at the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, writes. “Our top priority is to keep our visitors, team members and featured bands safe during this pandemic, and we have designed a plan that will accomplish that and allow everyone to have fun at the same time.”
This being 2020, there will be measures in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19, including a mask requirement for anyone over the age of nine, social distancing, and reduced capacity on the dock. (For more on these safety protocols, visit the riverboats' COVID-19 FAQ page
.)
Reserving a table in advance costs $25 and will seat four people. Those reservations also come with a $25 voucher to be used on the food and drinks. Walk-up tickets will be free, but you're kind of rolling the dice there as to whether you'll be turned away, since the dock is operating at a reduced capacity.
The concert series runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday from October 4 to November 1. Table reservations can be made here
, and a full list of the artists performing is below:
-October 4: Jobz 300
-October 11: Soulard Blues Band
-October 18: iLLPHONICS
-October 25: Little Dylan
-November 1: Brother Jefferson
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.