Thursday, October 1, 2020

Dead Wax Records Owners Opening New Record Store in Princeton Heights

Posted By on Thu, Oct 1, 2020 at 5:06 PM

click to enlarge This will be the new spot. - SCREENGRAB VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Screengrab via Google Maps
  • This will be the new spot.

Yesterday when we saw that this beautiful (and gigantic) property on Cherokee Street was for sale, our first thought was to wonder what was going to happen to Dead Wax Records, which currently inhabits a storefront on the ground floor.

No need to worry, said owner Jeremy Miller when we spoke to him last night. Dead Wax is not only not planning on closing — the owners are expanding their music retail business into a second storefront.



Miller and Jake Kamp will soon be opening a brand-new record store in Princeton Heights, pending their approval for a business license after they have a virtual hearing.

They expect to open the new spot in just a couple of weeks at 6015 Gravois Avenue near Christy Boulevard. Instead of just focusing on LPs (the specialty at Dead Wax Records), this new as-yet-unnamed record store will also sell cassettes, CDs and 45s.

RELATED: This Huge Cherokee Street Building Includes 9 Bedrooms and a Storefront [PHOTOS]

The pandemic has put a huge dent in their business this year, and Miller said they’ve been “trying to not go totally online” to make up for lost sales because they believe in the importance of community fostered by public spaces like record stores. So despite the low foot traffic on Cherokee Street lately, they have no plans to part with their current storefront in that neighborhood and are hoping that the new owners of the building see it fit to keep them anchoring the corner of Cherokee and Wisconsin Avenue.

Miller stresses that because of an anticipated increase in business at the new location, they are currently very open to buying music collections (and looking for names for the new joint) so you can contact him on the Dead Wax Records Facebook page. That's also the place to find updates on progress at the new store.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
