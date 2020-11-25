Benji Kellz Released From Federal Custody, Reuniting Benji Brothers

Kelton Rucker (left) and Rasheme Bridges, better known as the Benji Brothers.
Benji Kellz is back home.
The twenty-year-old St. Louis Benji Brothers rapper, whose given name is Kelton Rucker, was sentenced on Tuesday in federal court to time served in a 2018 gun crime.
Rucker was charged in October 2019 alongside the other half the Benji Brothers duo, Rasheme "Benji Bam" Bridges. The two were accused in a Carondelet stickup, allegedly stealing a pound of weed during the armed confrontation.
Rucker agreed in July to plead guilty to a charge of firing a gun during a drug trafficking crime, and prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's Office agreed to drop conspiracy to possess guns and marijuana charges.