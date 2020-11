Benji Kellz Released From Federal Custody, Reuniting Benji Brothers

click to enlarge ST. LOUIS REGIONAL CRIMESTOPPERS

Kelton Rucker (left) and Rasheme Bridges, better known as the Benji Brothers.

Benji Kellz is back home.The twenty-year-old St. Louis Benji Brothers rapper, whose given name is Kelton Rucker, was sentenced on Tuesday in federal court to time served in a 2018 gun crime.Rucker was charged in October 2019 alongside the other half the Benji Brothers duo, Rasheme "Benji Bam" Bridges. The two were accused in a Carondelet stickup, allegedly stealing a pound of weed during the armed confrontation.Rucker agreed in July to plead guilty to a charge of firing a gun during a drug trafficking crime, and prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's Office agreed to drop conspiracy to possess guns and marijuana charges."I'm a changed person. I don't want to be in the streets," Rucker told U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry on Tuesday via video conference, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Bridges, who also pleaded in the case, had already been sentenced to time served and released, according to theBefore their arrest last year, the Benji Brothers had signed to the Cinematic Music Group, a New York City-based label that's home to Joey Bada$$ and other Pro Era rappers.Bridges has continued to release music while awaiting Rucker's release, including a music video posted on Youtube this summer called "Time Served."