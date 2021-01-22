STL Company to Host '80s Livestream Event Featuring Bret Michaels, Lita Ford and More

click to enlarge
Lita Ford is just one of the '80s artists who will perform as part of the event.
Tired of being cooped up in your house with nothing to do? Had enough of the mountain of shit the last three decades or so have heaped upon our once-great culture? An all-'80s livestream event booked by a group of local entrepreneurs may be just the thing for you!
The event, dubbed Radical Sabbatical, will take place at noon on January 30, and will feature a full eight hours of '80s-themed celebration beamed right into your home. Prominent celebrities from the decade who'll be making appearances include the likes of Bret Michaels, Kenny Loggins, Lita Ford, Sebastian Bach, Grandmaster Flash, Ray Parker Jr. and more.
On the docket for the party are a series of musical performances, cooking and mixology segments, costume contests, trivia and even an '80s aerobics exercise class to help you shed some of that hard-earned quarantine weight.
Radical Sabbatical is being thrown by Clocktower Experiences, a local company that specializes in live events, and which has been largely sidelined by restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19. According to a press release, the event will result in paychecks for a lot of people who are currently out of work.
“During this particularly challenging year for the live music industry, we decided to invest our resources in a safe and entertaining event that will also provide meaningful human connections,” Clocktower co-owner Claire Young says. “We are also particularly proud that this event is putting hundreds of people back to work during a time that many in this industry are struggling so much.”
Highlights of the event will include a live performance by Poison singer Bret Michaels from his home studio; four "Vinyl Wino" segments in which Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach will share his favorite wine and music pairings; musical performances by Kenny Loggins, Lita Ford and Ray Parker Jr.; and a "journey through the history of rap and hip-hop" courtesy of the legendary Grandmaster Flash.
Tickets start at $99.80 with various add-on options, including a meet and greet with Sebastian Bach for an additional $99. For more information about the day's programming and to purchase tickets, visit 80sradsab.com
“With so many in-person concerts and experiences being canceled, we wanted to help people connect over their shared love of the ‘80s, and usher in a new year with this ultimate throwback to one of the best decades,” Young says. “Whether you’re still rocking a perm, or just someone who loves good music and live entertainment, we guarantee there will be something for everyone at this event.”
